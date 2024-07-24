The Hollywood Strikes Seemingly Factored Into So Many Shows Getting Canceled This Year – But Not For The Reason You’d Think

A lot of 2024 shows were canceled this spring, including some fan-favorites like So Help Me Todd, CSI, and NCIS: Hawai’i. CBS has addressed the decision to pull the shows from the lineup as the fall 2024 TV schedule comes together, and we’ve heard about the new shows crowding much-needed slots and that “tough choices” had to be made when it came to favoring some projects over others. Now, however, a CBS head honcho has confirmed the WGA writers strik e and SAG-AFTRA Strikes did play a role.

How The Strikes ACTUALLY Factored In

In a press conference, CBS’ head honcho Amy Reisenbach spoke with reporters about the decisions that were ultimately made. While one might think the Hollywood strikes would have made it easy to figure out which shows were worthwhile and which may have not been making the cut, (via Variety) the President of Entertainment actually said shows came back after the strikes “really strong.”

Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions.

While some deals were lost and shows and impending projects were canceled amidst the strikes, the stuff that came back last TV season apparently came back strong.

It’s a good problem to have I guess. Unlike some of the other TV and cable networks in recent years, CBS still has a glut of popular programs – and they have relatively large audience bases, unlike some of the networks that are struggling to rope in younger viewers during the great streaming shift. That’s why there’s such a rallying cry when shows like So Help Me Todd get canceled . Sure, this was one of the lower-rated programs on the Eye Network, but that show was still garnering way more eyeballs than programming on say AMC or even fellow network TV channel Fox.

Ultimately, CBS dumped a few of its least popular shows in order to give programming like the upcoming Kathy Bates Matlock reboot and the prequel series NCIS: Origins a chance to shine. Reisenbach also said “it is incumbent” upon herself and other individuals at CBS to “keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going.” At the end of the day, tough choices had to be made.

Could Canceled Shows Head To Paramount+?

Hopefully the network will keep "momentum going;" otherwise it will have a bunch of disgruntled fans on its hands with very little to show for it. Meanwhile NCIS: Hawai’i fans and more have been starting campaigns in the hopes the shows will find a life elsewhere. Paramount Plus seemed like it could be a fine place for that, but CEO George Cheeks indicated that is unlikely to be an option for the aforementioned shows, even though S.E.A.L Team and more previously made the transition.

Budgets are challenged, so we don’t have an unlimited amount of slots on Paramount+. It’s something that we’re always open to, but it’s never a guarantee.

I get the appeal there, as S.E.A.L. Team's boss has been candid the shift to streaming has been "liberating." But that quote doesn't give me a ton of hope.

