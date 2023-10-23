How Amy Robach Gave T.J. Holmes Some Props For His Cooking Skills

We may not know much about what’s going on with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ career moves or if they’re planning to get engaged anytime soon, but Robach has made it pretty clear over the past few months where her focus is — the New York City Marathon. Nearly a year after the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts’ affair was exposed, Robach shouted out her partner for his culinary contribution to her training, and it sure looks like Holmes has got some skills in the kitchen.

Amy Robach has been counting down to the NYC Marathon, which she and T.J. Holmes will run in on Sunday, November 5, and with the big race just a couple of weeks away, she’s starting to taper down her runs. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t need that good recovery nourishment, and according to her Instagram, Holmes is there to provide:

Amy Robach hasn’t posted too much about T.J. Holmes since returning to Instagram, following the backlash the couple received after it was revealed last November that they had separated from their respective spouses and were now dating each other. In fact, they only became Instagram official in August , when they each posted the same photo that showed just their legs and running shoes amid their marathon training.

So it’s pretty noteworthy that she tagged T.J. Holmes to thank him for the post-run meal, and she included a second photo on the post that showed some delicious-looking eggs and chorizo. We do love a man who can cook. Could this be a sign that Amy Robach is ready to open up a little more regarding what she shares about their relationship? Another recent post shows that the couple had reserved seats at a University of Arkansas football game, and while she didn’t tag Holmes, Robach did include the hashtag “#truelove” in her caption.

It’s no secret that running has been an activity the former GMA3 co-anchors have bonded over. It was even suspected that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair might have started as far back as March 2022, when they were training together for the NYC Half Marathon . They also participated in the 2022 NYC Marathon just weeks before their relationship was made public.

Both Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have since divorced their spouses, with Robach ending her marriage to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue and Holmes divorcing Marilee Fiebig. Each had been married for 12 years before their respective separations last August. Robach is now reportedly happy that both of their marriages are officially over, and she’s hoping to be able to have a healthy relationship with Fiebig , who will continue co-parenting with Holmes.