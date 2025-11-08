‘You Can’t Fake The Funk.’ Carson Daly And Jenna Bush Hager Revealed How Close All Of The Today Show Hosts Are, And I Had No Idea
Who says your co-workers can’t be your friends?
There’s nothing quite like having a work bestie, especially for those who still work outside the home and may spend as many waking hours — if not more — with their co-workers as they do with family. The hosts of The Today Show definitely give off that BFF energy, but I never realized just how close they really are until Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager’s sweet admission on Today with Jenna & Friends.
Carson Daly was thrilled to be one of Jenna Bush Hager’s guest hosts on the fourth hour of The Today Show, which airs on the 2025 TV schedule weekdays on NBC. The Voice host had nothing but glowing things to say about his colleague, telling her, “I love you to death,” before describing her as a badass, smart and an incredible mother. This relationship apparently doesn’t end when the cameras stop rolling, as Bush Hager revealed how close their families are, saying:
That is absolutely adorable, and really shows how much time their kids must have spent together. Perhaps the biggest proof that The Today Show anchors are friends outside of the office, though, is the way they “bust each other’s chops” (much like Carson Daly’s rivalry with Blake Shelton), which he called his and Jenna Bush Hager’s “love language.”
After the former first daughter declared Carson Daly “the most fun guy on staff,” he quickly countered by wondering why, if that were the case, she’d welcomed “57 other guest hosts” before him.
It’s not just these two who are such good friends, the former TRL VJ said, but everyone you see on the NBC morning show. Those relationships aren’t something you can fake for the cameras, he said, continuing:
There are so many examples of the NBC hosts showing love for one another, including how Willie Geist reacted to Jenna Bush Hager calling his son a swear word on live TV. Members of The Today Show crew supported Al Roker a few years ago during his health scare, showing up at his house to sing Christmas carols. (Even then Carson Daly was making jokes about Hoda Kotb stealing his dressing room for her new closet.)
Also, despite the fact that Hoda Kotb has since left the show, she apparently still wakes up at 4:30 a.m. and sends Jenna Bush Hager voice notes. I’d imagine hearing a friend’s voice is a pretty nice way to start the day.
And, as close as The Today Show hosts are, I guess that is how they get to start most days! I love hearing these behind-the-scenes tidbits from Carson Daly, and it’s really nice to know their friendships are authentic. Catch the whole crew starting at 7 a.m. ET weekdays on NBC.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
