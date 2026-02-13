What's The Mood Like On Today As Savannah Guthrie Deals With Mom's Disappearance? 'Feels Like A Movie'
Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Savannah Guthrie and her family continue to go through hell, as it’s now been nearly two weeks since her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was allegedly abducted from her home in the middle of the night. Meanwhile, back at NBC, the show must go on — The Today Show, that is — but what’s the mood like amongst Savannah’s colleagues, as they do their best to fill her shoes and still support their friend from afar?
Andy Cohen paid a visit to the Today set ahead of Super Bowl LX, when Nancy Guthrie had been missing for three days, describing the mood as “so somber and sad.” He emphasized that the NBC morning show anchors, including Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager “really are” like a family, telling People:
Andy Cohen went on to call Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance “surreal,” and spoke to why this case has captivated America’s attention — causing increased ratings for The Today Show as viewers tune in hoping for updates on Savannah and her mother. Cohen said:
I can only imagine how helpless Savannah Guthrie’s friends and colleagues feel at this time, but at least the longtime journalist knows they’re holding down the fort, giving her one less thing to worry about.
Carson Daly talked about how close all The Today Show anchors are just a few months ago, saying that they vacation together, with Jenna Bush Hager adding that her children thought The Voice host’s kids were their cousins.
Savannah Guthrie has been absent from Today since February 2, but the support she has from her team back home is apparent, both in their support on social media and what’s happening in the studio.
Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie’s former co-anchor who stepped away last January, bowed out of covering the Winter Olympics and instead returned to The Today Show to fill in for Guthrie alongside Craig Melvin. She reflected on how often Guthrie has supported all of them, like being the first to visit when Kotb’s daughter was in the hospital, hopping on a plane when Carson Daly’s parents died, supporting Melvin when his brother passed and more.
It’s touching to see the Today crew stepping up for Savannah Guthrie in her time of need, as much as everyone wishes she were not having to go through this.
Nancy Guthrie was last seen late January 31 at her home outside of Tucson, Arizona. The latest developments in the case include footage from her home’s doorbell camera being released, showing a masked man — reportedly 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 — who appears to be armed, tampering with the doorbell. He has been labeled a “suspect.” Anyone with information regarding this man or Guthrie is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI and/or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.
