Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Married And Have Worked Together On The Voice, But Do They Have Another Collaboration In Mind?

These two really do seem “Happy Anywhere,” don’t they? Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have become the cutest power couple to hit country music since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sang “It’s Your Love.” (That’s right, in the ‘90s.) After meeting as coaches on The Voice and bonding over their respective marriages ending, Shelton and Stefani have been inseparable. Stefani has made sometimes-appearances on the reality singing competition during her off-years, and the couple has released singles and performed each other’s hits on stage. Now it appears they have yet another shared project in the works.

As Blake Shelton has been on tour during his time away from filming The Voice, new wife Gwen Stefani has accompanied him on the road, often taking the stage alongside Shelton to sing their duets “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You.” But a source told OK! Magazine that Stefani’s appearance was more than just a convenient treat for Shelton’s audiences — they were “floating a trial balloon” for a full-fledged tour together. Here's how that idea was explained:

[Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani] are a family now and have invested their hearts in this marriage. By touring together, their work schedules would be aligned. They want to be a team both off stage and on.

It makes sense for musical married couples to go on the road together — especially as newlyweds. This would allow Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to sync their schedules and keep their family together even while traveling the country. Shelton and Stefani are in good company in that department, as the aforementioned Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have toured together (and will soon star in Yellowstone's spinoff together), as have Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The Masked Singer's Owls Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black are also hitting the road together this year.

What’s really interesting about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton potentially joining forces is that they come from different genres of music and have different fanbases. Stefani was the pop-ska queen of the 1990s and has continued to release music in the milieu while also leaning into her dance music diva persona. Shelton, on the other hand, is country to the bone, as his annual Voice teams can prove. That said, the charismatic entertainers are both known for performing and could likely draw a crossover audience, thereby expanding their fan bases. (What do you think of that, Adam Levine?)

Blake Shelton met Gwen Stefani when she became one of the coaches on The Voice in 2014. The two ended up going through divorces around the same time, with Gwen Stefani’s marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale ending after 13 years, and Shelton relationship with Miranda Lambert dissolving after four years. Shelton and Stefani became official in 2015, ultimately tying the knot this summer in a small ceremony officiated by none other than Carson Daly.

Gwen Stefani won’t be in the Big Red Chairs when The Voice returns next week for Season 21, but Blake Shelton will try to hold down the fort against newcomer Ariana Grande, as well as John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. The Blind Auditions kick off at 8 p.m. ET, Monday, September 20 on NBC. Be sure to check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule so you don’t miss any of the upcoming premieres of your favorite shows.