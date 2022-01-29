SNL's John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Had Pete Davidson Over To Meet Their New Baby, And It's Pretty Adorable

Most would agree that 2021 was an incredibly difficult year that included plenty of losses, but it also yield the birth of new life. Comedian and SNL vet John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn welcomed their first child in December, a boy named Malcolm. Now that the baby is almost 2 months old, apparently the couple is allowing visitors, because Pete Davidson dropped by to see the little guy, and the resulting pictures are pretty adorable.

There’s nothing quite as cute as a baby and, apparently, Pete Davidson with a baby is no exception. John Mulaney took to his Instagram stories to share some adorable pictures of Davidson holding his son when he came to visit, and the two look like they really hit it off. You can check out the pair smiling at each other below:

(Image credit: John Mulaney)

John Mulaney writes “Uncle Pete!” on the photo, making it clear that little Malcolm better get used to Pete Davidson and his antics, because he’ll probably be a regular fixture in his life moving forward. It makes a ton of sense that Mulaney would include Davidson in his parenthood journey, seeing as they've had a tight friendship for years. They told jokes on SNL together , have toured together for their comedy shows and have hung out on their off time as well.

John Mulaney shared a second picture on his Instagram story that showed the King of Staten Island star looking up at someone, possibly Mulaney himself, and he is all smiles while holding the child. It’s clear that he's sharing in the joy that the new baby has brought to the family, and appears to be sharing a look of amazement. Check out the snapshot for yourself:

(Image credit: John Mulaney)

The 28-year-old Pete Davidson doesn't have children of his own, yet one wonders if that could change. Even though he wasn't a part of Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian’s “baby daddy” comment at the VMAs, his relationship with Kim Kardashian has been compared to that of both Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and Kardashian and Travis Barker. Both of those couples are now engaged but have yet to grow their families at this point.

Kim Kardashian already has four children with her ex Kanye West and, if things get serious between her and Pete Davidson, he could become a type of father figure to her children. Though West may have something to say about that. Co-parenting with the rapper has apparently been drama-inducing for Kardashian and, if you add in the fact that West doesn’t seem to have much love for Davidson, things get even more complicated.

Despite that, the way Pete Davidson is looking at John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s new baby, could give the impression that fatherhood isn’t too far off in his mind. He looks absolutely thrilled and completely at home with Malcolm in his arms. I don't know about you all, but I think Daddy Davidson has a nice ring to it.