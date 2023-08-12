How Kevin Coster's Ex-Wife Allegedly Feels About Divorce Drama After Moving Out

As Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce continues to get worked out, one element of the ongoing drama that seems to be fairly settled is their living situation. Now that the handbag designer has officially moved out of the Santa Barbra house they shared, she’s allegedly feeling “relieved” and “happy.”

About two weeks ago, Christine Baumgartner moved out of the ex-couple’s house and into a smaller home on the same property. This move is a “temporary solution,” and it was reported that her new living situation makes it so her and Kevin Costner’s kids’ lives are not disrupted. While the divorce is still being worked out, it seems like things might be getting better. This is because a source told People Baumgartner is reportedly feeling good after the move, and she is happy that there is “less drama.”

Christine hopes there will be less drama now. Kevin got what he wanted — she is out of the family house. Christine is relieved about it. She is happy to move on.

This reported update comes after months of back and forth about her moving out of the house she shared with Costner. After the divorce papers were filed by the designer on May 1, according to their prenuptial agreement, she had 30 days to move out. However, she allegedly refused to leave until “financial demands” were met by the Yellowstone star.

As this issue continued to escalate, the director's legal team asked her to move by July 13 . Eventually, a judge ruled on a solution, saying she had to move by July 31 . Baumgartner's legal team responded, asking for an extension to August 15, however, the last day of July remained the reported court-ordered move-out date.

Along with the July 31 deadline, a judge also ruled that there would be limits on what Baumgartner could take from the house. The court order explained that she “shall be permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry.” However, she was not allowed to take “any other items of property including, but not limited to, furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork.” She officially moved out on Friday, July 28 – three days before the court-ordered date.

Since then, both Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner have taken their children – Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 – on vacations to Hawaii and British Columbia, respectively. The Field of Dreams star was also at a Taylor Swift concert with his daughter in LA, and he wrote on Instagram that it was “an inspiring night,” and he’s “officially a Swiftie.” So, overall, it seems like both parents are getting to spend quality time with their kids before they start school again this fall.

At the time of this writing, it’s unknown where Christine Baumgartner will permanently move. However, at the moment, if these reports are true, it seems like she’s content with where she is at.

As more news comes out about Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.