A Viral Video Shows How Much More Confident Taylor Swift Grew As The Eras Tour Wore On, And I'm Living For The Comments

First things first, Taylor Swift has always been a remarkable and confident performer. However, there’s also no doubt that doing The Eras Tour for almost two years made her even more confident. That was proven in dividends too when a Swiftie posted side-by-side videos of the pop star performing “Midnight Rain” throughout the tour, and honestly, I'm living for this and the fans' reactions to it.

In the months since The Eras Tour came to a close, I know I’ve been looking back at my videos from the two times I saw the concert. The fans clearly are too, and in this video from @Mywonderland13, she showed just how much Swift’s performance and confidence grew throughout her world travels, take a look:

She truly does look radiant in all these videos. However, there’s no denying how much more assured, fun and sassy she got over the course of this blockbuster tour’s run. I think that’s most clearly exemplified by how she just turns and walks away in the first video, but in the last one, you can see her smile from ear to ear while sassily dancing.

I imagine that over time the choreography became muscle memory, and performing night after night became second nature. So, as she kept doing it, maybe she felt more comfortable adding in a little extra flair here and there.

Plus, as time passed, and more of Swift’s projects came out, we all changed, and so did she. She started dating Travis Kelce and added little nods to him during this moment, specifically. She released two (Taylor’s Version) albums as well as The Tortured Poets Department. Plus, overall, she made it clear that she was one of the most powerful pop stars working. So, I’d say her confidence is, to put it lightly, well-earned.

The fans and I love to see it too, as many took to the comments on the viral video to shower Swift in love:

you can see how much more confident mother has become over time ❤😊 -@lizzyplayzforever5630

She got way more comfortable and confident over the performances; classic character development ❤ -@honestybaddie

Taylor's confidence has really grown throughout the performances; she's truly a queen now. You can see how much more confident she has become over time. -@Odurs

I can't imagine how nervous and excited she must have been for the first show AND SHE STILL DID A INCREDIBLE JOB! I love seeing how she is still having fun, interacting with fans and becoming herself on tour! -@sarahandbobedwards3445

I love that for her!! She's adorable and has so much confidence now!! ❤ -@Goldengurl85

Im so happy when I see Tay Tay happy and more confident!!! 😊-@SophTaylorsversion34

I’m living for these comments, and I’m living for Taylor Swift’s evolution. Along with this “Midnight Rain” moment, you could feel her confidence grow throughout the tour. From when she handed the “22” hat away to the surprise song set and more, she always handled every moment with grace, and over time she went from perfectly performing the show to truly, truly owning it.

