Breezy Johnson Had Two A+ Requests For Taylor Swift After The Pop Star Commented On Her Olympics Engagement

You’d think winning a gold medal and then getting proposed to at the Olympics would be as great as a situation could get. However, for skier Breezy Johnson, who got engaged during the games that are airing on the 2026 TV schedule , her viral moment got even better when Taylor Swift -- yes, the Taylor Swift -- commented on it. Now, the gold medalist has responded to the pop star’s celebration about “The Alchemy” of this all, and she has two A+ requests for her.

A few days after Breezy Johnson won gold in the downhill competition and broke her medal (don’t worry, she got a new one), she also got another meaningful piece of jewelry. On February 12, the Olympian’s partner, Connor Watkins, got down on one knee at the base of the super-G run at the games. He popped the question and gave her a gorgeous ring with a blue gem at the center as well as a little piece of wood that said “Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?” which is a lyric from Swift’s song, “The Alchemy.”

Announcing the news, Johnson wrote on Instagram that this was “everything [she] ever dreamed of.” And you can see the sweet moment below:

However, things got even better when Taylor Swift, who also got engaged in the last year, commented on the post, writing:

‘Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me’ CONGRATULATIONS!!!

Truly, a perfect caption! The song “The Alchemy” from Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department always makes me think of the moment when Travis Kelce and the pop star reunited on the field after he won a massive game. There’s no question that Johnson’s engagement makes me think about the lyrics to this track, too. Clearly, she and Watkins think that too, because they quoted it during the moment. Then, Taylor Swift quoted it back to them. I bet this has to feel just as good as getting the “22” hat at the Eras Tour.

It would seem the level of excitement Johnson feels about this whole situation is equivalent to a kid getting the “22” hat , too. That’s because after the “So High School” singer commented on her post, the skier replied:

[Taylor Swift] I don’t know what’s better Olympic gold or this comment. Sourdough engagement gift please???? 😭 Would love to teach you to ski.

Well, these requests are iconic. I sure hope Breezy Johnson gets some sourdough bread from the singer, and I hope it is packaged with all those silly stickers she’s known for using. We know Taylor Swift is a great baker , and I do feel like if she were to gift the athlete something in honor of her engagement, it would be a loaf of bread.

Johnson’s other request was great, too, because I need to see an Olympian teaching Swift how to ski. I’m sure it’s possible that the singer knows how to. However, either way, it would be so entertaining to see one of the best skiers in the world teaching one of the best musicians in the world how ski.

Overall, this whole situation is unbelievable. That was the case before Taylor Swift commented on it; however, the Olympian’s interactions with the “Opalite” singer about her engagement make matters even more unfathomable.