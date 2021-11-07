How Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian’s Rumored Fling Allegedly Came To Be

The Internet was tied between being majorly flabbergasted and kinda intrigued by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands during Halloween weekend. But what was touted as just a group hang is now believed to be actual full-on dating – because the two were reportedly having multiple dinners together on the East Coast this past week. So how did their rumored fling actually come about? Well, it allegedly involves some second opinions.

Ever since she filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West back in February, speculation has linked her to everyone from ­CNN commentator Van Jones to Drake – with a few others jokingly throwing their hats in the ring. Not Pete Davidson, though. His tattoos and goofy improv background aren't anywhere close to her usual type. Still, they were technically friends of friends, what with Davidson being close to Travis Barker and, by extension, his new fiancée Kourtney Kardashian. And apparently, those in that inner circle actually encouraged Kim to consider a romance with the SNL funnyman. A source for Us Weekly said:

One of the first things Kim did was to get her family and friends’ advice, and they all encouraged her to go for it. It’s been very obvious for a while now that she’s been missing some fun and laughter in her life, and of course Pete offers that in abundance.

It has been speculated that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson really went from friends to something more when she hosted Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago. They even shared a kiss as Disney's Aladdin and Jasmine during one skit. But to be fair, she also did some hilariously heavy canoodling with Mikey Day during their turns as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, respectively. So perhaps the alleged fling started prior to SNL, and Davidson had just somehow convinced Kim to become the first one in her immediate family to try out hosting.

Amidst all the handholding, kissing, and jokes, though, Kanye West is seemingly not happy about the situation. He claimed recently that he has not even seen the divorce papers and that his estranged spouse's inner circle is influencing her to want “a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.” However, Us Weekly’s source indicated that her family and friends are treading lightly when it comes to the King of Staten Island star as well. They said:

People are happy for Kim, but at the same time they’re urging her not to get too carried away or ahead of herself. Pete has this heartbreaker reputation for a reason, and while his intentions might be honorable, there’s a slight fear that Kim could be setting herself up for a vulnerable situation.

Much like Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson does indeed have an extensive relationship history with famous people. He was notoriously engaged to singer Ariana Grande back in 2018 before they parted ways. After which, the star later went on to date the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and even Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.

However, it seems pretty obvious who might be more of a heartbreaker between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. I mean, one of them did dress up in a full-length wedding gown for the breakup album of the century. And not for SNL...