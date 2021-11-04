Oh Come On. Kim Kardashian Was Spotted With Pete Davidson Again?

People have been wondering for many months when and with whom Kim Kardashian would resume her romantic life, after filing for divorce from Kanye West early this year. While it seemed, just a few months ago, as though they might be getting closer again, Kardashian’s recent day out with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson has led to a lot of fan confusion over whether or not the two are dating. Now, Kardashian and Davidson have been spotted together again.

It was only a few weeks back that Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time , and likely had her first meeting with Pete Davidson. The two starred in an Aladdin-inspired sketch together, where they kissed, and it now seems possible that that’s turned into some real-life attraction . According to TMZ , the duo has now been spotted out three times in less than a full week, with them going out to dinner, with what appeared to be a group of friends, at Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday night. They arrived separately, about 10 minutes apart.

You are probably asking yourself what the third instance of Kardashian and Davidson hanging out would be, and here’s where things get a bit more interesting. On Tuesday night, the potential couple also joined one another for dinner, but this was a much more secretive affair . Kardashian made the journey to Staten Island to dine with the funny man at Campania restaurant, which is said to be one of his favorite places, and they went through the back door there, possibly to attempt to avoid some attention. This time, though, they dined alone.

These two dinner dates (whether they were actual lovey-dovey dates or not) have, of course, come after they set the internet ablaze when photos were released of them holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California last Friday night. Kardashian and Davidson were there with her sister, Kourtney, and her new fiancé, Travis Barker, making the hang seem even more like a double date as opposed to just a fun family outing.

And, seeing as how I’m writing this for the internet, I’m going to guess you know what a lot of our fellow web-dwellers are assuming about all of this right now: that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are big-time dating! Obviously, neither of them has confirmed this, but that’s not going to stop the rumors. They’re both famous folks who’ve been involved in very high-profile relationships before, and Kardashian, especially, knows how to keep the buzz about her at a fever pitch when she wants it. So, the big question for fans now is whether or not they’re friends who are just enjoying each other’s time, or if something much more is going on.

Honestly? I think that whether Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating or not doesn’t really matter. They seem to be having fun in all of these meet-ups, so if it turns out that they are an item, great. But, if this is just a friend thing, at least they’re getting to spend their downtime with someone who makes them happy.