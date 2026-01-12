Elsie Hewitt And Pete Davidson Shared Pics From Their 'First Night Out' After Welcoming Baby No. 1

Before the end of 2025, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt became parents. The happy couple revealed the birth of their “perfect angel” baby girl in mid-December, and her name is even tribute to the SNL vet’s dad, who died during 9/11. Since little Scottie Rose’s birth, Hewitt has been sharing some photos to Instagram, providing her followers with glimpses of her little girl. And, after putting all of their focus on their bundle of joy, the proud mom and dad finally took a night off for themselves.

Nearly a month after Scottie Rose was welcomed into the world, Davidson and Hewitt had their very first date night. The 29-year-old model took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from before, during and after the occasion. Of course, the baby was also included in this latest set of photos as well. Check out the lovely photos for yourself down below:

Parenting definitely looks good on the couple! However, considering it took them a month to go out and enjoy a night all to themselves, I would imagine that it must have been nice to get some alone time, even if it was just for a few hours. While we can't say for sure exactly how the date night actually went, the photos suggest that both Hewitt and Davidson had a good time going out on the town for a while.

Make no mistake, though, as both of the new parents seem to enjoy having a baby around. This is actually the realization of a dream for Davidson, who admitted in 2022 that he had a dream of having a family after having a rough childhood following his father’s death. That dream finally seemed to be coming true when he and Hewitt announced they were expecting amid the summer of 2025. They had only gone public with their relationship a few months prior and had been romantically linked since March. Also, by that fall, it was rumored that they might be thinking about getting engaged.

For the time being, Davidson and Hewitt seem to be doing just fine, as they put most of their focus on Scottie Rose. It’s hard to predict when and if an engagement will come in the near future. In the meantime, though, I just love seeing that the pair appear to be relishing their time with Baby Hewitt Davidson.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have been setting the Internet ablaze since last year, and that seems to be continuing into the new year. As time goes on, I'll be curious to see just much of this new chapter Hewitt chooses to chronicle by way of Instagram. It goes without saying that parents are quite protective of their children, and that's especially the case for celebrities.

Ultimately, though, I'd expect the pair to continue to keep their daughter's best interest at the heart of their decisions. Also, at the same time, here's hoping Hewitt and Davidson make some time to have a lovely date night here and there.