One Way Taylor Swift Is Allegedly Bonding With Brittany Mahomes Outside Of Chiefs Games

While we know the Kansas City Chiefs’ stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are besties on and off the football field, their significant others, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, have also become good friends. Now, one way the two WAGs (which is a term used to describe wives and girlfriends of professional athletes) are allegedly bonding outside of cheering their partners on has been revealed, and I love this for them.

Not long after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship went public, it also became clear that she’d befriended Brittany Mahomes, who is married to the Cheifs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two women have been spotted on numerous occasions cheering on their partners from boxes above the field, and they even have a BFF handshake they’ve done during games. Now, it’s been reported that the two women are bonding off the field too, as they’ve allegedly been seen out for dinner in Kansas City, as a source told ET :

Travis Kelce and the Mahomeses are regulars at the restaurant and come in often.

An eye witness told the publication about this, saying the pop star was seen at Rye in Leawood, Kansas with Brittany Mahomes and other WAGs. They reportedly arrived around 7 p.m. and had a three-hour dinner in a private room. They enjoyed drinks and appetizers, and later Swift reportedly ordered a cinnamon roll that Kelce likely recommended to her, as the Chiefs players and their partners frequent this restaurant.

The source went on to explain how folks reacted to the “Anti-Hero” singer being in the establishment, and what they heard from the room where the women were eating. They said:

At one point during the evening, Taylor walked through the dining room and other restaurant-goers noticed and gasped. Someone shouted out that they loved her. Taylor was very sweet and great. There were lots of laughs throughout the night and everyone had a great time.

While Swift’s list of upcoming projects and events is long, she’s currently on a much-deserved break before she heads back out on her Eras Tour. She’s been spending a lot of time with Travis Kelce as his season rolls on, and she’s been spotted at many of his games, notably sitting next to Brittany Mahomes on multiple occasions.

Like Swift’s relationship with her BFF Blake Lively and her bestie Selena Gomez , the singer has been seen fostering her friendship with Mahomes by going out for dinner. Along with this sighting in Kansas City, they also went out for a meal in New York City earlier in the season when the Chiefs played the New York Jets.

It really seems like the singer and Brittany Mahomes are becoming good friends. Brittany gave a shout-out to the “Dads, Brads and Chads” comment Swift made via a cookie at a Chiefs game. Plus, Patrick Mahomes has spoken highly about the singer and her relationship with his wife, saying it’s “cool” that she’s “embraced” his partner.

Overall, it seems that Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have become good friends, and as the football season gets into playoffs, I bet we’ll see more of them together cheering on their partners. Then, after the NFL season comes to a close, hopefully, we’ll see Brittany and Patrick jamming out with Travis Kelce at one of Swift’s numerous Eras Tour shows she has planned in 2024.