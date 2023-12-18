See Brittany Mahomes Shout Out Taylor Swift's 'Dads, Brads, And Chads' Viral Comment On a Cookie At The Chiefs Game

When Taylor Swift was interviewed as Time magazine’s Person of the Year, one of the things she opened up about was the attention she’s gotten while attending boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games. The NFL’s coverage of her has led to backlash from some fans, or — as the artist put it in the article — “pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.” Brittany Mahomes is here for the viral moment, and she shouted out her friend at the Kansas City Chiefs game by showing off a cookie designed to feature the quote.

How Did Brittany Mahomes Shout Out Taylor Swift's Quote?

Taylor Swift has become a frequent patron of Chiefs games since she started dating the team’s tight end, and in that time she’s formed a bond with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife. Swift and Brittany Mahomes are often seen together in the suites, cheering on their men and even showing off a secret handshake . Some custom sweet treats seemed to be on hand at the latest game, with Brittany taking to Instagram Stories to show off a specially made cookie:

(Image credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Stories)

Not only does the cookie feature Taylor Swift’s viral quote, but it shows a pair of hands with long red fingernails forming a “W.” Whether this is a symbol for “Win” — which Swift, Brittany Mahomes and a large contingency of Swifties hope the Chiefs continue to do — or “Whatever” — which is almost certainly both women’s attitude toward their haters — it really couldn’t be more perfect.

What Did Taylor Swift Say About 'Dads, Brads, And Chads'?

It’s true that the NFL went wild (as did we all) when Taylor Swift first appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Travis’ mom Donna Kelce. The “Endgame” singer’s presence was even such a big deal that other A-listers like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were largely ignored in the midst of the Swift coverage.

While Travis Kelce said he thinks it’s fun when the cameras show which celebrities are at the game, as it adds excitement to the atmosphere, even he admitted that the NFL was “overdoing it a little bit” in terms of covering his girlfriend. But the responsibility for that falls with the TV crews covering the game, not with Taylor Swift, which is exactly what she reminded people when asked about it in her Time interview . She said:

I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.

Whether Taylor Swift intended it at the time, that’s not a quote that anybody’s going to forget anytime soon, and I love that Brittany Mahomes showed how much fun they were having with it via their baked goods.