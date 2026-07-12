I Never Knew Harry Potter's Luna Lovegood Actress Made A Cool BTS Contribution To Her Character

One of the best additions to the Harry Potter film cast came in 2007's Order of the Phoenix, as the franchise introduced Luna Lovegood on the big screen. Played by Evanna Lynch, the Hufflepuff student was a side character who truly came through for Harry when he was dealing with personal trauma. Lynch's portrayal of Luna is still widely loved, and she apparently put a lot of work into it. As a matter of fact, I just found out the Irish actress made a cool BTS contribution to her character, and I can’t stop thinking about it.

Luna Lovegood doesn't have a lot of screen time in the Potter movies . But we still got to know her zany nature not only through her knowledge of nargals and wrackspurts, but through her wardrobe. Whether she’s wearing a giant lion-topped hat or a pair of Spectrespecs, the Hogwarts student has got a rather unique style that she’s not ashamed of. I love her fashion, so I was delighted to learn that Lynch helped craft the outfits. Harry Potter costume designer Jany Temime recalled this during an episode of the franchise’s official podcast as shared on Instagram :

I love Luna and her dad, and I get so many questions about Luna and her clothes and what she wears. [Lynch] had a quality, which made her costume very easy. You know, she was making herself all this jewelry, with the radishes and the carrots and the thing. And then she brought them, and I said, ‘Of course, you’re going to wear them. I mean, everybody wears a carrot around their ears. It’s no problem.’

I love that! What especially impresses me is that Evanna Lynch made those kooky earrings, as they’re truly very fitting for the character’s lovably bizarre nature. I mean, it’s not every day you see a girl sport vegetable-like accessories. But, of course, now those accessories have become iconic. And, aside from the jewelry, Lynch -- appeared in the final four Harry Potter movies -- provided another quintessential piece for Luna. As Temime explained:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

She was really happy to be contributing to her costumes. You know, she did a mask, a lion mask and helped with that. She was a very creative little girl, and her costumes were very, very organic because of that — because of that kid, which was extraordinary.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Hold the phone — Lynch created the lion mask?! My mind continues to be blown. Clearly, the young actress deserved a co-costume designer credit.

Lynch was truly born to play Luna. Before being cast, she was already a die-hard fan of the books, she even sent fan mail to Daniel Radcliffe . Lynch previously admitted, that after landed the role, she sought perfection during filming and tried to nail every line and movement. But, after seeing co-stars Helena Bonham Carter and Jason Isaacs goofing around in the midst of serious scenes, she knew she’d be fine.

It's amazing that even years after the Harry Potter movie series ended, there are still plenty of sweet behind-the-scenes facts to learn. These comments about Evanna Lynch also speak to the keen collaborations the cast and crew had as they brought the Wizarding World to laugh. Moving forward, when I watch Lynch's performance, I'll have an even greater appreciation for her work.