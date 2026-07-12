I Never Knew Harry Potter's Luna Lovegood Actress Made A Cool BTS Contribution To Her Character
That’s a true Harry Potter fan!
One of the best additions to the Harry Potter film cast came in 2007's Order of the Phoenix, as the franchise introduced Luna Lovegood on the big screen. Played by Evanna Lynch, the Hufflepuff student was a side character who truly came through for Harry when he was dealing with personal trauma. Lynch's portrayal of Luna is still widely loved, and she apparently put a lot of work into it. As a matter of fact, I just found out the Irish actress made a cool BTS contribution to her character, and I can’t stop thinking about it.
Luna Lovegood doesn't have a lot of screen time in the Potter movies. But we still got to know her zany nature not only through her knowledge of nargals and wrackspurts, but through her wardrobe. Whether she’s wearing a giant lion-topped hat or a pair of Spectrespecs, the Hogwarts student has got a rather unique style that she’s not ashamed of. I love her fashion, so I was delighted to learn that Lynch helped craft the outfits. Harry Potter costume designer Jany Temime recalled this during an episode of the franchise’s official podcast as shared on Instagram:
I love that! What especially impresses me is that Evanna Lynch made those kooky earrings, as they’re truly very fitting for the character’s lovably bizarre nature. I mean, it’s not every day you see a girl sport vegetable-like accessories. But, of course, now those accessories have become iconic. And, aside from the jewelry, Lynch -- appeared in the final four Harry Potter movies -- provided another quintessential piece for Luna. As Temime explained:
Hold the phone — Lynch created the lion mask?! My mind continues to be blown. Clearly, the young actress deserved a co-costume designer credit.
Lynch was truly born to play Luna. Before being cast, she was already a die-hard fan of the books, she even sent fan mail to Daniel Radcliffe. Lynch previously admitted, that after landed the role, she sought perfection during filming and tried to nail every line and movement. But, after seeing co-stars Helena Bonham Carter and Jason Isaacs goofing around in the midst of serious scenes, she knew she’d be fine.
It's amazing that even years after the Harry Potter movie series ended, there are still plenty of sweet behind-the-scenes facts to learn. These comments about Evanna Lynch also speak to the keen collaborations the cast and crew had as they brought the Wizarding World to laugh. Moving forward, when I watch Lynch's performance, I'll have an even greater appreciation for her work.
You can watch Luna Lovegood and the rest of your favorite Harry Potter characters by streaming the movies with a Peacock subscription or an