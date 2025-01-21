Rumors Swirled About Trouble In Paradise Between Justin And Hailey Bieber, But What Happened To The Instagram Evidence?

When it comes to celebrity relationships , it’s hard to filter out the vicious rumors that inevitably spread from the glossy, perfect pictures painted on social media. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have seen some major ups and downs in their six years of marriage, and evidence began mounting over the holidays that there might be trouble in Bieber paradise . Despite their attempts to dispel such rumors , many reported Instagram proof of marital strife, but what happened to the receipts?

Page Six and other sources report that Justin Bieber unfollowed Hailey Bieber on Instagram; however, as of this writing, the “Baby” singer was following her again. The trade shows a screenshot from Justin’s account not pulling up his wife’s name under the list of people he's Following. So if the reports are correct, he presumably unfollowed her temporarily and has since changed course. For what’s it’s worth, Hailey also still follows Justin.

Even if this was a temporary unfollowing, you can’t sneak one past the Beliebers, and this isn’t going to do much to quiet the fans who are convinced the new parents have been struggling lately.

More to come …