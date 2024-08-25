Justin Bieber’s Dad, Also A JB, Had A Short And Sweet Response To Singer Becoming A Dad

Baby Biebs has arrived. Justin Bieber announced on August 23 that his wife Hailey had given birth to their first child — a son named Jack Blues Bieber. The name seems to have a particularly special meaning for the family -- and in extension the singer’s father. As the couple’s family and friends swarmed to social media to congratulate the new parents on their bundle of joy, Jeremy Bieber gave his own short and sweet response.

Hailey and Justin Bieber were married in 2018 . Some time later, in May of this year, they announced they were expecting their first child, with Hailey’s dad Stephen Baldwin and Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette commenting on how excited they were at the prospect of becoming grandparents.

Upon baby Jack’s arrival, Justin’s dad joined in the celebration, with a subtly sweet message of his own, as he wrote on X (Twitter) :

Papa.

Sometimes the quietest voice speaks the loudest, and the short and sweet message suggests that Jeremy Bieber is pretty happy about the title of grandfather being bestowed on him. Possibly adding to the emotions is the fact that Justin and Hailey Bieber appear to have honored Jeremy in a pretty significant way in their baby’s name.

“Jack” is not only the first name of the Biebers’ new addition, but it’s also Jeremy Bieber’s middle name, per Elle . Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette were reportedly both 18 when they had Justin, and they split soon after his birth. Jeremy was not around for Justin’s childhood, but the two have since reconnected, and it would seem that they have a pretty solid relationship now if Justin is honoring his father by giving his child that name.

The initials also carry a significance in the Bieber family, as Justin, Jeremy and Jack all sport the initials “JB.”

Justin Bieber announced that Jack had been born with an Instagram post showing a photo of the newborn’s foot wrapped in a blanket, with wife Hailey Bieber’s hand laid close by. The caption read “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻” and was reposted on Hailey’s Instagram Stories:

Jack’s birth comes just over three months after the couple announced their pregnancy in an artsy video that revealed they had also renewed their wedding vows. Hailey Bieber appeared to already have a prominent baby bump in the post, so fans guessed it wouldn’t be too long before Baby Biebs made his way into the world.

While Justin Bieber reportedly spent the past few months supporting Hailey with foot rubs and by fulfilling her pregnancy cravings, fans have taken the time to pore over the first-time mom’s social media posts for potential clues about the baby’s name and gender . Many thought the self-proclaimed nepo baby was hinting that she was expecting a girl, possibly named Blossom, after she posted pics of her cherry blossom-themed manicure. They were also wrong about “Plum,” it turns out, and about the couple expecting a daughter.

The reality is, Justin and Hailey Bieber chose a name that carries a more significant meaning for the family than a fruit or flower, and congratulations are in order for the entire clan of JBs (and, of course, HB too).