Kim Kardashian Files New Legal Documents After Obsessed Man Allegedly Sent A Whole Bunch Of Messages Threatening To Kill Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s feud with Kanye West may have ended , but unfortunately the couple has been dealing with a different — and pretty terrifying — new security threat. The Kardashians star recently filed legal documents to obtain a restraining order in Los Angeles County against an obsessed man who reportedly sent more than 30 letters to her home, threatening to harm her family and boyfriend.

In more than two dozen letters the alleged stalker apparently made “numerous violent threats” and “sexual comments” regarding Kim Kardashian, according to her lawyer Shawn Holley in documents obtained by The Blast . Kardashian detailed the contents of the letters and revealed other actions the man has apparently taken, saying she doesn’t know how he got her home address, and there’s no “legitimate purpose” for him to be contacting her:

In multiple letters, he has threatened to kill me. He has made numerous false and delusional claims about me and my intimate relationships. He has also made disturbing sexual references about me in his letters. On April 25, 2022, a written bomb threat was made to my business office. I am informed that my private security analyzed the written bomb threat and found a number of similarities between the threat and prior letters.

On top of the apparent bomb threat, the stalker also made direct threats against the reality star and Pete Davidson, who just announced he’s leaving Saturday Night Live after eight years — seven months after he and Kim Kardashian shared a kiss on the show . One letter from the obsessed fan said Kardashian was on his “HIT LIST,” and threatened, “If I ever see you in New York or your boyfriend in Los Angeles I will carry it out that day. Pete Must and Will Die this weekend and you next weekend.”

An L.A. judge ordered a temporary restraining order, prohibiting the man from contacting the couple in any way or coming within 100 yards of Kim Kardashian or her home. A hearing for a long-term restraining order has been set for June 13, but the mother of four said even with the restraining order, she doesn’t feel safe:

I have suffered and continue to suffer, severe emotional distress. I fear for my own safety. I also fear for the safety of those close to me, my family, and others at my workplace…I am concerned with a restraining order in place, he will continue to escalate his threats and will attempt to physically harm or even kill me.

Those threats are serious and definitely scary, especially for someone who has experienced trauma in the past like she has. Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. Robbers dressed as police officers entered her hotel room while she was alone, handcuffed her and put her in the bathtub while they robbed her of millions of dollars of jewelry. Thankfully she was not physically harmed in the incident, but there’s no doubt she learned from the experience and would want to take every precaution to ensure she and her loved ones don’t go through something similar again.