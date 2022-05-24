Kim Kardashian Files New Legal Documents After Obsessed Man Allegedly Sent A Whole Bunch Of Messages Threatening To Kill Pete Davidson
By Heidi Venable published
The alleged incidents are pretty disturbing.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s feud with Kanye West may have ended, but unfortunately the couple has been dealing with a different — and pretty terrifying — new security threat. The Kardashians star recently filed legal documents to obtain a restraining order in Los Angeles County against an obsessed man who reportedly sent more than 30 letters to her home, threatening to harm her family and boyfriend.
In more than two dozen letters the alleged stalker apparently made “numerous violent threats” and “sexual comments” regarding Kim Kardashian, according to her lawyer Shawn Holley in documents obtained by The Blast. Kardashian detailed the contents of the letters and revealed other actions the man has apparently taken, saying she doesn’t know how he got her home address, and there’s no “legitimate purpose” for him to be contacting her:
On top of the apparent bomb threat, the stalker also made direct threats against the reality star and Pete Davidson, who just announced he’s leaving Saturday Night Live after eight years — seven months after he and Kim Kardashian shared a kiss on the show. One letter from the obsessed fan said Kardashian was on his “HIT LIST,” and threatened, “If I ever see you in New York or your boyfriend in Los Angeles I will carry it out that day. Pete Must and Will Die this weekend and you next weekend.”
An L.A. judge ordered a temporary restraining order, prohibiting the man from contacting the couple in any way or coming within 100 yards of Kim Kardashian or her home. A hearing for a long-term restraining order has been set for June 13, but the mother of four said even with the restraining order, she doesn’t feel safe:
Those threats are serious and definitely scary, especially for someone who has experienced trauma in the past like she has. Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. Robbers dressed as police officers entered her hotel room while she was alone, handcuffed her and put her in the bathtub while they robbed her of millions of dollars of jewelry. Thankfully she was not physically harmed in the incident, but there’s no doubt she learned from the experience and would want to take every precaution to ensure she and her loved ones don’t go through something similar again.
Fans can keep up with Kim Kardashian in a safe and appropriate way by streaming The Kardashians, with new episodes available each Thursday with your Hulu subscription.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.