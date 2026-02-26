Stephen Amell Had One Specific Request For Any Potential Baywatch Cameos From Pamela Anderson Or David Hasselhoff

It’s time to get your red swimsuits ready, y’all, because the iconic beach-set series, Baywatch, is headed back to television, and might actually be here in time for the later days of the 2026 TV schedule. We recently found out that Arrow alum Stephen Amell will be leading the slow-mo run this time around, and it turns out that he had a very specific ask when it came to potential cameos from OG stars like Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff.

The Request Baywatch’s Stephen Amell Had When It Came To Cameos From OG Stars

Though it seemed rather unlikely that anyone would take another shot at bringing us back to the beach Baywatch-style after the 2017 movie with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron that failed to inspire positive reviews or set the box office on fire, it does tend to be difficult to keep a beloved IP down. Rumblings of yet another take on the property began in early 2024, and those behind the revival are now working on its 12-episode first season, which will air on Fox.

One of the people who’s hard at work to deliver more scarlet-swim-gear action is Stephen Amell, and Us Weekly recently asked him the question every longtime Baywatch fan wants to know: could we see original series stars Pamela Anderson and/or David Hasselhoff appear in the upcoming show? He said:

Of course, we could.

Alright, Mr. Amell. We get it; you have to keep things like major cameos a big fat secret from the rest of us. But...wait. As his response continued, he actually revealed a cameo-related request he had of the producers, which totally makes a lot of sense for a couple of reasons. Amell continued:

I'm not telling you. In fact, it's not just that I'm not telling you, but I specifically told them not to tell me. I've learned over time to -- 'cause I will have a lot of things flooding the zone that is my brain, and so in order to not be completely and totally overwhelmed, I just allow myself to be surprised with the scripts.

Well, well, well! Honestly? I love this for him. For one thing, as he said, he needs to be dialed into what he’s doing at any given moment, and to do that he feels it’s best to have as few distractions as possible. Knowing way ahead of time that he could be working with either Anderson or Hasselfhoff (Amell is portraying his character’s son) could easily be an unnecessary intrusion, so he’d rather just not know until it’s a done deal and they’re preparing to shoot that episode.

Not being aware of any possible cameos from OG talent also serves the purpose of keeping him blissfully unaware so that he has a much longer time to literally have no big secrets to keep as he does interviews. Sure, he had to keep lots of plot points to himself during his eight seasons on the surprise-filled Arrow, but why tax your secret-keeping abilities if you don’t have to?

We already know that original star Carmen Electra is game to revisit the show, while David Chokachi (who played Cody Madison from Seasons 6-9) is the first Baywatch star to be signed to the revival. So, it’s entirely possible that we do see other actors from the first series show up. Just know that we won’t hear it from Stephen Amell.