Insider Drops Claims About How Amy Robach Bonded With T.J. Holmes And Drifted From Her Estranged Husband Ahead Of Workplace Romance

It goes without saying that much of the attention took notice when the workplace romance between former GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes came to light. At the time, there was much speculation regarding just how long they’d been an item and whether the romance overlapped with their respective marriages. Though Holmes and Robach have since parted ways with ABC News , the rumor mill is still churning when it comes to the facts that might’ve initiated the relationship. With that, an insider dropped new claims regarding how Robach bonded with her colleague-turned-beau and how she drifted from husband, Andrew Shue.

The source claims that Amy Robach and Andrew Shue – who tied the knot in 2010 – had marital issues between 2020 and 2022. The unnamed person even stated that “Andrew wasn’t supporting her” when it came to her endeavors. Us Weekly’s insider went on to say that it was during this time that Robach began “confiding” in her Good Morning America co-anchor, who “was supportive and Andrew wasn’t.”

Apparently, T.J. Holmes and his eventual girlfriend were “very close” even before they became an item. They also forged similar interests, as Holmes was reportedly supportive when his co-worker “challenged herself to run four marathons in 2022.” The person went on to allege that their “bond was made stronger because of that and that’s when it all started.”

Both Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ families were reportedly very friendly before the media personalities paired up. Sources claim the couples used to double date and that Robach’s children would babysit Holmes’. When Robach and Holmes’ romance came to light in December 2022, it was revealed that they’d both separated from their spouses during the summer of that same year. Also, in December, it was reported that Marilee Fiebig was divorcing Holmes after 12 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Amy Robach and Andrew Shue remain estranged and, so far, photographers have only captured them meeting up on one occasion. (And that meeting involved them doing a custody swap of their dog , Brody.) Robach also seemed to distance herself from family activities over the Christmas holidays and ultimately spent that time vacationing with her new boyfriend in Miami . Since then, the TV news veteran has been making a new life for herself, putting her severance package to use by buying a New York City penthouse apartment that's been valued at $2.3 million.

She and T.J. Holmes made their official debut as a couple just a few weeks ago and, as they continue to be open about their romance, they’re also carving out career plans. It’s been suggested that they absolutely want to stick to TV and be co-anchors at another network. It’s yet to be revealed which companies are giving them serious consideration, but people close to the situation seem confident that they’ll land jobs somewhere.

We’ll just have to wait and see if that does indeed end up being the case. In the meantime, rumors and reports are likely to keep flying in regard to the early days of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ purported affair. There may also be further developments when it comes to Robach and Andrew Shue’s personal dealings moving forward.