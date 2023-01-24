There Has Been Some Backlash Over Kylie Jenner’s Lion’s Head Look, And Now PETA And Irina Shayk Have Clawed Their Way Into The Convo

Kylie Jenner had animal lovers in a tizzy this weekend, when she made an appearance at the Schiaparelli haute couture fashion show in a dress that featured a huge lion’s head . While the Kylie Cosmetics founder assured her followers the piece was created from manmade materials, many were still put off by how authentic it looked, and a number of her followers accused her of promoting cruelty. As is to be expected anytime there’s a debate involving the treatment of animals, PETA has weighed in on the issue, as well as model Irina Shayk, who wore a similar dress to Jenner’s on the runway.

In a move that may be surprising to some, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk called the Schiaparelli creations “fabulously innovative,” and praised the designer for not using real fur or leather in the dresses that Kim Kardashian ’s youngest sister arrived in and that Naomi Campbell and Irina Shayk wore on the runway. In a statement to Page Six , Newkirk said:

Kylie, Naomi and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.

The organization's take was the opposite of what many people believed, as it said Kylie Jenner using an animal head as decor glamorized trophy hunting. The group, however, apparently had no issues, since no materials from animals were used in the design, and Ingrid Newkirk encouraged all designers to follow Schiaparelli’s lead and “stick with 100% cruelty-free designs that showcase human ingenuity and prevent animal suffering.”

Irina Shayk also praised the designer and those who created the wearable art, posting multiple photos to her Instagram with the caption:

I support these incredible artists who worked tirelessly, with their hands, using wool, silk, and foam, to sculpt this embroidered Lion, and image of Pride, An image that @schiaparelli invokes while exploring themes of strength. I am honored to have been called on as well to lend my art as a woman to this @danielroseberry 🖤

Those who defended Kylie Jenner’s dress on Instagram argued that wearing a fake lion’s head was no different than animal-print clothing or allowing a child to have a stuffed animal.

PETA seemed to be in line with those opinions, and it wasn’t the first time the organization had a somewhat surprising take on an issue involving animals. Back in Season 7 of The Walking Dead , PETA awarded the zombie drama for using a CGI tiger in one of its storylines rather than a real one. More recently, the group honored The Boys for depicting the consumption of animals as “grotesque and cruel” after one of Season 3’s grossest scenes (and that’s saying something for that show).

This isn't PETA’s first run-in with the Kardashian-Jenner family — the group was at the center of Kim Kardashian’s 2012 flour-bombing debacle , though it has since been revealed that was an inside job. But it has spoken out about Kylie Jenner in a positive manner before, praising her in 2017 for going vegan . So it would seem that Jenner is currently two-for-two when it comes to the animal rights group.