It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 17 Had It's Second Crossover Episode, And I Need To Talk About Why It May Be One Of The Series' Best

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia starts Season 17 by concluding the crossover event with Abbott Elementary. The episodes are some of the best for each show. This demonstrates that the FXX long-running TV show should embrace collaborating with other shows more. It seems to take this lesson seriously because it has another surprise crossover with an ABC series.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has multiple episodes related to The Golden Bachelor, concluding with the official event. It isn’t necessarily a crossover but more a parody of The Bachelor franchise and some of its best moments and best in reality TV in general. However, The Golden Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer, makes a cameo appearance, which does make it closer to a crossover.

I thought It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia wouldn’t be able to top the Abbott Elementary crossover and its many strong elements . However, The Golden Bachelor crossover/parody episode may be the best one of Season 17.

Warning: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 spoilers. Proceed with caution.

It's A Clever Spoof Of The Golden Bachelor, But Still Faithful To Sunny's Tone

Somehow, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Episode 8, “The Golden Bachelor Live,” simultaneously feels like an episode of The Golden Bachelor and this hit FXX show. It marries the tones of the shows perfectly. Jesse Palmer deserves a lot of credit for giving this Sunny episode The Bachelor vibe. Instantly, he puts on his hosting face and embodies his usual persona. Despite the chaos of Frank (Danny DeVito) and the Gang, he never loses his composure.

Palmer not being destroyed by the Gang slightly departs from It’s Always Sunny’s norm. Usually, most normal people end up losing it after interacting with the Gang for more than five minutes. However, because even the spoof version of Jesse is so professional, he treats all their shenanigans like nothing new. This also says a lot about the circus that is The Bachelor at times.

The Gang’s antics probably fit right in with some of the wildest Bachelor moments. Also, the premise of “The Golden Bachelor Live” is that we’re watching a prerecorded version of the show. This means that we’re not seeing the Gang as natural and as lively as usual. This is an edited-down version of them. However, you still feel the chaotic nature of this group, even in their limited screen-time. I can believe this is an episode of The Golden Bachelor, and I can believe this is an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. It’s a perfect union.

It's Oddly Romantic

Romance and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia rarely mix. However, that isn’t to say that the show hasn’t had random acts of romance throughout the seventeen seasons. It’s usually either a scheme of some sort or forgotten the next day. Charlie (Charlie Day) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) randomly had sex a few seasons back, and it’s only been brought up once. Love and romance don’t go hand in hand in this series. And just because It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia spoofed one of the most romantic TV shows of all time, it didn’t necessarily mean it would welcome that part of the show.

However, it goes for it. Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), and the rest of the gang fully believe that Frank will pick Cock Chewa (Audrey Corsa) because that’s such a typical Frank move. He’ll pick the hot young woman, despite them having nothing in common. Charlie’s mom, Bonnie (Lynne Marie Stewart), even enters the picture to save him from his younger woman complex . Surely, Frank will choose Bonnie or Cock Chewa. His long-time bang or his new bang.

In a normal, romantic world, Frank would pick Sam (Carol Kane). They have a soulmate quality. They just click. Sam even gives Frank a super romantic speech that moves him, but he chooses to send her home. Then, in a moment I was genuinely not expecting, Frank runs to find Sam and asks her to marry him. It’s a romantic moment that could compete with some of the best moments in the greatest romantic comedies.

After they kiss in the rain (another swoon-worthy touch), I sat there waiting for the punch line. I thought we'd flash two weeks later and Frank would have dumped her and be with Cock Chewa. Nope, It’s Always Sunny opted for an extremely romantic moment. I am not naive enough to think Frank and Sam will be a new thing in the show. I am sure Frank will mess it up at some point, or we’ll discover that Sam is a con artist or something. However, until Season 18 starts, I am in awe of this really unexpected Sunny moment.

This It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Episode Implements Some Of The Best Parts Of The Season

I have been having a mixed reaction to It’s Always Sunny Season 17. I think the majority of the season has had some very strong episodes, like “The Golden Bachelor Live,” but some ones I really didn’t enjoy. Nevertheless, it’s been a consistent theme of the things that work for this season. We see them once again make an appearance in this episode.

It has great guest stars and cameos, continues to be true to continuity, has unexpected moments, and takes bold chances that work. After being on the air for 20 years, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crew has proven that they can create sharp comedy, so they should use this season to experiment. Most of it has paid off in tremendous ways.

The Tribute To Lynne Marie Stewart Made Me Emotional

Lynne Marie Stewart passed away in February 2025. This means “The Golden Bachelor Live” is probably the last thing she filmed. Stewart has been playing Charlie’s mom from the very beginning. Bonnie is one of those characters who you love to see appear. She brings a special brand of crazy to the show. I anticipate the series fully addressing her death in Season 18.

I almost dread having to watch the cast and their fictional counterparts have to mourn her, but somehow make it funny. The ending tribute was a nice way to honor her before getting to that chapter of the show. It also felt special that this tribute is included in one of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s most romantic and heartwarming episodes.

I only began watching It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia when Season 10 was about to begin, but I have seen every episode, many multiple times, so I also couldn’t help but feel the loss of this character and fantastic actress. Bonnie Kelly and Lynne Marie Stewart will be greatly missed by the fans as well as those who knew her personally.

This Entire It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Episode Works Because It Breaks Tradition And Leaves A Lasting Impression

Weeks later, and I am still thinking about Carol Kane and Danny Devito’s underrated performance on “The Golden Bachelor Live.” It almost made me believe in love again. They’re such a charming pair that brings out the sweetest version of Frank. I don’t think this episode is as strong if it ended any other way. If Frank picks Bonnie or Cock Chewa, we’re thinking, “of course he did,” and move on from it.

However, it ending so romantically gives the show some hope that’s occasionally there but not often. I know next season will kill this hope, but it’s nice to see the show take a major departure from expectations. The dreamer in me hopes that Carol Kane becomes a recurring character or series regular next year and we get this chaotic duo as a permanent fixture in the show. It probably won’t happen, but I like this dream.