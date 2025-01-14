It’s Not Just Christina Haack’s Marriage That Ended As She Announced HGTV Cancellation

Superstar interior designer and house flipper extraordinaire Christina Haack has been a TV powerhouse for well over a decade now. After leading the extremely successful Flip or Flop with her now-ex-husband Tarek El Moussa for 10 seasons ( wrapping in 2022 ), she moved on to other shows as a way of broadening her professional profile. Now, however, she’s announced that along with her third marriage ending, so has one of her HGTV shows.

Which Of Christina Haack’s HGTV Shows Has Ended?

Even though Christina Haack began her HGTV reign way back in 2013, she’s managed to turn that long run into stints on other shows for the ever-popular real-estate and home design-focused network. She began Christina on the Coast in 2019, which eventually focused, in part, on her relationship with then-second husband Ant Anstead. That series is going strong five seasons in, but during a recent appearance on Jeff Lewis Live , she revealed that Christina in the Country has ended after two seasons.

For those unaware, Christina in the Country was Haack’s second solo series , and came along in 2023, after she married Josh Hall and her family took a trip to Tennessee. They ended up buying a farm in the state, and Haack’s series followed them and her efforts to give clients their dream homes in a whole new part of the country.

What Did Christina Haack Say About Her New Show, The Flip Off?

Fans may be bummed that Haack’s Tennessee-set show won’t be returning, but, in retrospect, it may just make sense. While she’s continued to film Christina on the Coast since her divorce and contentious child custody battle with Anstead (despite the fact that he was a part of that show), her work on Country appeared to feature more of Hall and her family life and work with him than her other solo show.

As we all know now, Haack and Hall separately filed for divorce in July 2024, which put a large momentary crimp in the couple’s plans to film the house flipping competition The Flip Off (which debuts on the 2025 TV schedule ) with her first ex, El Moussa, and his new wife Heather Rae. While it was decided to continue filming without him, the show will also include snippets of the tension between them and their eventual breakup during filming. When Jeff Lewis noted that The Flip Off is more of a reality series because of showing so much of her personal life and how it’s a welcome change, Haack responded:

I’ve been watching all the cuts and it’s by far the best thing I’ve ever worked on. It’s the most fun, it’s the most real. It’s very authentic. It was supposed to be Tarek and his wife Heather, versus me and my ex-husband Josh. We filmed together, I think, only three times, and then we split up. But, the show must go on, and it was so much better without him.

Haack then explained that her design partner took over Hall’s place in the show, and added that this is the first show she’s worked on where they actually filmed all the time. She said:

I’ve never filmed a show where they just roll, all the time. In my other shows, it’s like stop, start, cut, and you know they’re going to cut out all the good things, because the show really is the show behind the show. It’s really what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling; with the clients, with each other, with the co-workers. There’s so many amazing moments that happen but never make the air. So, I think the show does a better job of showing what really happens.

Well, it definitely sounds like we’re going to be in for a dramatic slice of Haack’s real life when The Flip Off hits HGTV on January 29.