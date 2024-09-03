Jamie Spears Recently Had One Of His Legs Amputated Amidst Health Issues. Britney’s Feelings On This Are Reportedly Complicated

Of all the difficulties one could endure in life, basically everyone realizes that health and familial troubles are some of the hardest to handle, though a relative being in ill health does tend to make families mend fences. Jamie Spears recently had one of his legs amputated amid several health issues, but that hasn’t automatically meant that Britney Spears desires to reconcile with her father, as a source notes that the situation is very complicated.

What’s Being Said About Britney Spears’ Feelings Amid Jamie Spears’ Many Health Problems?

Unfortunately, the years since Britney Spears was freed from her conservatorship in 2021 do not appear to have been easy for the pop star. She married Sam Asghari in 2022 after being together for several years, but the duo divorced amid cheating rumors about a year later. The singer has also continued to deal with issues in her relationship with her two teen sons by ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean (18) and Jayden (17), and while she recently settled her lawsuit against Jamie Spears, she still said that “there has been no justice” for how her family hurt her.

It was in fall 2023 that news surfaced about the elder Spears suffering from an infection that was bad enough it eventually required him to have his leg amputated not long after illness struck. InTouch reports that the star’s father has also had serious problems with his colon and kidneys, but his most recent health issue has not led to Britney wanting to restart a relationship with him. As a source told the outlet:

She's sad for him, but it's not that simple to just forgive and forget the way he destroyed her life. It's an extremely complicated and painful situation.

Considering the way things have gone for many years now, I think most people would understand how this situation wouldn’t simply be black and white for the “Toxic” singer. Spears has made a number of shocking allegations about her family over the past few years, including that her dad attempted to extort her while having already paid himself roughly $6.3 million of the icon’s money while controlling her conservatorship.

Her issues with the conservatorship and her family go way beyond her finances, however, as the Crossroads star has claimed that the events which led to that controversial court order were actually “premeditated” on the part of both her parents, that they “locked me up” somewhere for “four months” and took away a number of basic privileges, all while profiting from the conservatorship, among many other allegations.

On top of her being unable to simply “forgive and forget” all the hurt she says she’s been through because of her father, the source noted that something else troubling the “Stronger” artist is where things currently stand with her and her kids, versus where they stand with her children and their grandfather. The insider said:

It hurts that her dad is somehow more important to them than she is. It’s a kick in the teeth.

Federline had a restraining order put on Jamie after a 2019 incident saw the boys’ grandfather begin an altercation with Sean, who was 13 at the time. He apparently broke down a door and shook the boy when they argued then, and both kids had been estranged from Jamie since that time. But, it was in August of 2024 that Federline’s lawyer admitted that both boys had been speaking to Jamie again because they “miss” him and “have forgiven him.”

Seeing as how Britney still has a lot of animosity toward her father, and has said publicly that she wants a better relationship with her children, it makes sense that she might feel slighted by their willingness to forgive Jamie, but not look for closer contact with her. While Jamie’s illnesses haven’t made Britney want additional contact with her dad, we can all hope that her sons want to reach out to their mom sooner rather than later.