Kevin Federline’s Lawyer Admitted Britney Spears’ Boys Had Been Estranged From Jamie Spears Too. Why That’s Changing

Despite all the drama and allegations between Britney Spears and her family, and specifically her father, Jamie Spears, reportedly her kids want to reconnect with him. While they’ve been estranged for a while, Kevin Federline’s attorney recently opened up about the boys reportedly wanting to rekindle their relationship with their grandfather.

Kevin Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, spoke with Page Six about Sean Preston and Jayden James’ relationship with Jamie Spears and how it's evolving, he said:

The boys miss their grandfather. They have forgiven him.

This comes after some accusations came out in 2019 that alleged that Jamie had gotten into a physical altercation with Sean. It was reported that he broke down a door and grabbed the kid, who was 13 at the time. There were no bruises, and Jamie wasn’t criminally charged. However, there was a restraining order placed on him.

Now, the lawyer has commented on the restraining order, saying:

[It] expired on its own terms.

He continued to explain that there’s also no “restraint” on the communication between Jamie Spears and his grandchildren.

The outlet then followed up and asked Kaplan if Sean and Jayden speak with their grandfather, and he said:

They have been speaking with him.

It’s been reported that the boys have plans to visit their grandfather in Louisiana, however, Kaplan didn’t confirm that. He did note though that Federline wouldn’t “oppose” the trip. When it comes to how Britney feels about this, it’s unclear.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read More About Britney Spears (Image credit: Britney Spears YouTube) Britney Spears' Biggest Reveals From Her Memoir So Far, Including Her Abortion With Justin Timberlake

All this comes a few months after Britney took aim at her parents after settling the lawsuit with Jamie Spears. The pop star had been in legal battles with them for years over the conservatorship she was released from in 2021 and legal fees that accumulated over that time, among other things.

The article did note that it’s unclear if this reconciliation has anything to do with Jamie’s health problems. He reportedly had his leg amputated late last year after falling ill and dealing with an infection.

While reports claim that Britney does not want to reconcile with her dad, the story seems different from her kids. Federline even said in 2022 that his kids are not opposed to having a closer relationship with their grandad. Back then, he also told ITV (via Daily Mail ) that he would “absolutely welcome” him back into their lives “especially if that’s what the boys wanted.”

Along with all this talk about the kids reconciling with their grandad, Kaplan said they spoke with their mom on Mother’s Day, and that they were reconnecting with her.

Overall, it would appear that Sean and Jayden are working to have relationships with various family members, and as we learn more about it, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.