Jennifer Aniston Pulled A Ben Affleck And Got Into The Funny Ads Game, And I’m Loving The Sweet Support Courteney Cox And Nikki Glaser Sent

From the hit sitcom Friends to multiple Adam Sandler movies, Jennifer Aniston has been a comedy queen for decades. Now, she’s taking a page out of Ben Affleck’s book and getting into the funny ads game. Similar to Aniston’s He’s Just Not That Into You co-star and his Boston buddies, the Murder Mystery actress received support from her own besties as well, with Nikki Glaser and Courteney Cox sending her sweet messages about this new venture.

Affleck’s hilarious Boston-themed ad campaign with Dunkin’ has landed him Super Bowl commercial spots and even his own line of DunKings merch . Well, it seems The Morning Show actress wants some hilarious ad action of her own, partnering with Skinny Pop for a silly campaign involving confusion over her very well-known name.

You know a commercial is funny when the very experienced actress can’t make it through a take without laughing, which Aniston admits in the caption of a recent Instagram post.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

I swear, every time I see this woman, I’m shocked by the fact that she appears not to have aged a day. Maybe Skinny Pop has magical qualities. Talk about a good ad campaign.

However, the actual commercial consists of Jennifer Aniston playing herself, attempting to check into a hotel while holding a bag of Skinny Pop popcorn, naturally. For some reason, the person at the front desk can’t seem to get her name right, even though she’s a widely famous celebrity (that’s the funny part. Ha!). The hotel staff also seemed pretty distracted by the Skinny Pop, which didn’t help the situation, which I can relate to.

I gotta say, though, this blooper reel posted to Aniston’s Instagram might be even funnier than the actual scripted commercial. Props to the hotel managers’ improv skills for making the We’re The Millers actress break character so many times. You can even see it on his face; he’s thrilled.

Naturally, fans loved this candid content from the Dumplin’ actress, but they weren’t the only ones hyping her up in her Instagram comments. Comedian and recent Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser showed some appreciation for Aniston’s quip, commenting:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'You’re help is not helping' lolollll

High praise from The Roast of Tom Brady star herself.

Of course, there’s no Rachel without Monica, so Aniston's IRL bestie Courteney Cox showed support for her other half too, commenting:

Ahaha you’re too cute

It’s so nice to see the two Friends stars remain close to this very day, with the Scream actress appearing via Facetime photo in Aniston’s most recent photo dump on Instagram . I hope to see them reunited on screen soon, as there is nothing like working with your best friend, especially if you are Jennifer Aniston. Who knows, maybe they could appear in a Skinny Pop ad a la Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and the DunKings.

Also, like the DunKings, the Horrible Bosses actress's friend group is made up of A-listers, including Jennifer Garner, Sandra Bullock, Kerry Washington, and Reese Witherspoon. So, to no surprise, she's also worked with many of them, including Witherspoon, as the besties co-star in one of Apple TV+’s best shows , The Morning Show.

Speaking of that show, the Legally Blonde actress and Aniston just wrapped Season 4 of their workplace drama The Morning Show. It the Just Go With It star’s teasing comments are any indication, we are in for an intense season. The Morning Show Season 4 doesn’t have a release date yet, but with filming done, we hope to see it sometime on the 2025 TV schedule .

Until then, there are plenty of stellar shows on the schedule to check out. While you are watching, see if you can catch Jennifer Aniston eating a bag of Skinny Pop during the commercials.