‘Work Just Hits Different With Your BFF’: Reese Witherspoon Posts Sweet Video With Jennifer Aniston As They Film The Morning Show Season 4

What’s on the page can only take you so far when it comes to a TV show’s success. It’s the dynamics between actors that truly solidifies this. So when you have real life best friends playing opposite each other, like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, it makes an enormous difference. The chemistry between the two women, as well as their star studded cast, is what makes The Morning Show one of the best shows on Apple TV+ . If you thought that was going to change in Season 4, a sweet post from Witherspoon should ease any worries.

Production is in full swing for The Morning Show Season 4 . After losing industry veteran Steve Carell following Season 2, the drama picked up Jon Hamm for Season 3 and has a new addition in The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper for the fourth season. More recently, the Legally Blonde star confirmed that reporter duo Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson are back and better than ever in a sweet Instagram video that paid tribute to her "BFF":

Can we just talk about how beautifully these two besties have aged? Better than fine wine, if you ask me. You could not convince me Reese Witherspoon is approaching 50. If you had to twist my arm, I’d guess she was approaching 40, but that's not the case! And Jennifer Aniston has a timeless beauty that I find intimidating, but in a good way. Honestly, I feel like they are aging backwards with each season. Thankfully, I’ve heard these ‘90s starlets are both the sweetest in real life, so it just makes sense they would be close friends.

The two first connected way back when on Friends, with the Big Little Lies appearing as Aniston’s on-screen sister. It seems they have kept that bond over the decades, adding numerous A-listers to their circle . What I wouldn’t give to be a part of their friend group. Witherspoon’s Instagram video wasn’t just for a bit, it’s actually the truth. These two are always seen going out to dinner all glammed up , going all out for birthdays , or just always attached at the hip amid awards season .

Reese Witherspoon isn't the only one sharing the love for her co-star and IRL bestie. The Friends alum is no stranger to expressing appreciation for her pals online. She's done that by posting BTS photos with Witherspoon and the cast of The Morning Show and by dropping the most heartwarming montage of the close gal pals in her life. I think these moments are cherished more when you get older and you realize how much you subconsciously take for granted.

I’m glad the We’re The Millers actress has both her Friends family and Morning Show peeps to lean on. I absolutely love when TV show cast members are close off screen, becoming almost like a second family. I won’t try to argue with the Sweet Home Alabama actress, as it really isn’t work if you're with your best friend, right?

The besties seem to have picked up right where they left off, but there’s more uncertainty regarding their characters for this new season. After the TMS Season 3's wild twist ending , Bradley Jackson’s character is being brought into question, and we'll have to see if Alex Levy will stick by her in the same way the actresses do in real life. At the very least, I hope the pair see a lot of screen time together this season, as I can’t get enough of their dynamic both on and off screen.

