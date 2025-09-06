This Video Of Jennifer Aniston Doing Courteney Cox's Hair Proves Why They Are Comedy Queens And Bestie Goals

It doesn’t matter how many years pass; it will always be a delight to see the former stars of Friends showing that they actually are friends. In fact, the further away we get from that 2004 series finale, the more wonderful it is to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the others still showing love for one another. Those two in particular continue to be bestie goals, and a recent video proves they’ve also still got their comedy chops.

Jennifer Aniston will be fully entrenched in drama as Alex Levy when The Morning Show Season 4 hits the 2025 TV schedule, and Courteney Cox is returning to the horror realm as Gale Weathers, with Scream 7 coming to theaters in 2026. However, the Rachel Green and Monica Gellar portrayers slipped back into straight comedy in this Instagram video that shows Aniston blow-drying Cox’s hair. Check it out:

Honestly, how cute are they? You can tell they’ve been friends for 30 years by how easily they move around each other and play off of each other’s dry quips.

In the video, Jennifer Aniston says she’s been wanting to get at Courteney Cox’s hair with some of her LolaVie products to help her take care of that “frizz on top.” (Who else got immediate flashbacks of Monica’s hair in the Barbados humidity?)

Jennifer Aniston grabs some glossing detangler and starts to brush, which Courteney Cox calls a “miracle” because she apparently never brushes her hair. I laughed out loud at Aniston's reaction when she boasted that the product had won “like, 12 awards” (actually, it’s 14, per the LolaVie website) but was met with a distracted, “Has it really? That’s so cool,” from Cox.

Technical difficulties plagued the actresses when the blow dryer actually came out, but the Murder Mystery star got the hang of it and hit her friend with some Peptide Plumping Spray before leading a chant of:

Go Courteney! Go Courteney! Go Courteney!

Courteney Cox got some final touches of hair oil before Jennifer Aniston told her to turn to the camera and “show the people,” eliciting another chuckle from yours truly with this exchange:

Courteney Cox: Is it good?

Is it good? Jennifer Aniston: I don’t know.

Other than a stray strand threatening to go in Courteney Cox’s mouth, I think Jennifer Aniston did a great job. It was certainly better than when Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) made Monica look like Dudley Moore:

Friends: Phoebe Gives Monica a Haircut (Season 2 Clip) | TBS - YouTube Watch On

And you know what? It sure beats those infamous Gale Weathers bangs!

This video is just further proof to me that these actresses have the best friendship, and they’d be a blast to hang around, even if all they were talking about was interior design.

Friends may be long since over, but I hope this friendship never dies. If you want to relive Rachel and Monica’s best moments, you can stream all 10 seasons of Friends — one of the best sitcoms of all time — with an HBO Max subscription.