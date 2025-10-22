NSYNC's Joey Fatone Offers Up Advice To Bad Bunny For Super Bowl Halftime Show, And He's Got The Experience To Back It Up
I'm still salty JT didn't invite them back for his Super Bowl show.
We're still months away from Super Bowl LIX, but it's making headlines due Bad Bunny being confirmed as this coming season's halftime performer. Although many have expressed excitement over the singer's hiring, others have pushed back. The President of the United States weighed in and a petition advocating for another act has since surfaced online as well. Now, former halftime show performer Joey Fatone of NSYNC is dropping some advice for the pop star.
Fatone was one of many performers onstage during the 2001 Super Bowl halftime performance, amid a night that featured NSYNC, Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige and Nelly. It was a different time, and I can imagine different than what Bad Bunny has planned. Amidst all the drama surrounding this upcoming performance, Fatone told TMZ what he'd tell the Puerto Rican icon ahead of the moment:
That's excellent advice from Joey Fatone, who notes that the whole event goes by so fast. With so much conversation happening in the months ahead of the performance, this is possibly something that Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, needs to hear. At the end of the day, this should be remembered as a career milestone for any performer, as not everyone gets the opportunity to do this.
For all the criticism, however, Bad Bunny has a fair amount of support as well. Adam Sandler, who recently teamed up with him for Happy Gilmore 2, had nothing but kind words to share about him.
Bad Bunny hasn't taken the criticisms toward his upcoming performance lying down, perhaps adding even more fuel to the fire with a recent Saturday Night Live appearance. In his opening monologue, the performer said he would share his thoughts on the Super Bowl halftime headlines, and then proceeded to speak the rest of the time in Spanish. The response was a tongue-in-cheek jab at critics, who were upset that a majority of his songs aren't performed in English.
As for the NFL, it's no stranger to stirring the pot when it comes to Super Bowl halftime performance choices. Kendrick Lamar took the stage last year, towards the end of his high-profile feud with Drake, and the world moved on several months later. I think it'd be fair to imagine the same will happen with Bad Bunny, and I doubt the momentum and backlash about the decision will continue as the playoffs approach toward the start of 2026.
Super Bowl LIX isn't happening until February, and there are still quite a few shows on the 2025 TV schedule to enjoy before then. I'm not sure how much we'll see of Bad Bunny or Joey Fatone on it, but there's nothing I love more than enjoying some great TV shows in between the stress of football games on Sundays.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.