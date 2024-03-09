As Jeremy Allen White’s Fame Grows, Shameless Co-Star William H. Macy Has A Funny Take On His Calvin Klein Underwear Ad

The era of Jeremy Allen White is in full swing. He’s taken streaming by storm with The Bear, and most recently he starred as Kerry Von Erich in the gripping biopic , The Iron Claw. While he’s quickly gained his place as a permanent fan favorite, one person is especially proud of his hard work: William H. Macy, White’s TV dad on Shameless who was undoubtedly the most shameless character of the series . Macy, who has boasted about White’s work, has also taken notice of the latest Calvin Klein underwear campaign and in typical dad fashion, he had some funny words to say about it.

While he played Frank Gallagher, the abusive and careless addict and drunk, on Shameless, Macy proved that he couldn’t be any further from the character as he gushed about White’s growing career and recent successes with ET . And what he had to say shows that he not only thinks very highly of the young actor, but he also truly thinks of him like a son:

He's got a huge career. I'm really proud of him. I'm such a fan of The Bear, and now he's on billboards in his underwear.

Oh, those billboards. The Calvin Klein ads that feature White stripped down to his skivvies have had the internet in a total chokehold , and fans have thoroughly enjoyed seeing the fictional chef in something other than (or lack thereof in this case) the signature white t-shirt and apron. When Macy was asked about it, the natural dad in him came out, and he hilariously responded that he had to call White and tell him to “put your pants on.”

Macy continued on, noting that this actually wasn’t the first time the Lip actor has been seen with almost nothing on, as he said:

I had to speak to him about that. You know, as his father. Although... we did Shameless together, so he had his pants off a good amount [on that].

Macy definitely wasn’t exaggerating about that. Along with White’s scenes, many members of the Shameless cast were featured in quite a few explicit nude scenes throughout all nine seasons. The show was known for pushing boundaries so if you haven’t seen it and plan to, keep in mind that it’s not the most family-friendly.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their next White fix as Season 3 of The Bear should premiere this June on the 2024 TV schedule. The junior season is highly anticipated not only because it won six Emmys earlier this year, but also for the possibilities of Carmy's (played by White) self-growth and the return of the other amazing actors and their characters. Trust me: I’m just as eager as all of you are for the upcoming season, and I’m crossing my fingers that the next few months go by quickly.

Thankfully, we have this fun story from William H. Macy about that iconic Calvin Klien ad to remind us of the show that Jeremy Allen White started out on and hold us over until Season 3. Shameless is available with a Netflix subscription and to check in on The Bear, all you need is a Hulu subscription.