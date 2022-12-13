Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino Shares Humble Reason For Owning Stellar Manhattan Apartment In Viral Tiktok

Vinny Guadagnino is back to reality following his impressive run on Dancing With The Stars , and possibly back to reality television given that fans are waiting on the Season 6 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Life is going pretty well for Guadagnino these days, as evidenced by a recent viral video on TikTok of his stellar Manhattan apartment. Guadagnino has a great place, though the Jersey Shore star has a humbling reason for why he owns the luxurious space.

TikTok user Caleb Simpson , who is known for his videos of touring people’s apartments in New York City, recently collaborated with Vinny Guadagnino and took a tour of his downtown Manhattan apartment. Take a look at the video below, which shows the type of place you can own in New York when you’ve been a reality tv star for over a decade:

It looks like all those long nights partying for the cameras at clubs like Karma and dancing for Chippendales paid off for Vinny Guadagnino! That’s an awfully nice place to own at age 35, and as he mentioned several times throughout the video, the views of New York City are absolutely stunning. I’m not sure I could linger too close to those windows due to my fear of heights, but I can certainly appreciate that view from the safety of a viral video.

It’s a nice space to be sure, and according to Vinny Guadagnino, a far cry from the place he grew up in. Guadagnino shared that the space is luxurious, in part, for his family so that he can make them feel special when they come to visit:

I honestly came up with like, no money. Tiny apartment in Staten Island. If my family comes over and stuff, I want them to feel, like, baller.

Vinny Guadagnino apparently didn’t have a ton growing up, and now that he’s in a position where he can have more, he wants to share that with the people in his family. This includes his mother Paula, who once hilariously revealed his penis size on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Perhaps because she revealed the secret so publicly, Guadagnino finally felt fine with getting a place with so many massive windows.

More seriously, other people hustle in life and obtain the same amount of success as Vinny Guadagnino in life, though only a few have done it quite the same way he has. As he hilariously pointed out at the end of the video, this place was possible in part due to all of his shenanigans on Jersey Shore:

All that from fist-pumping and getting drunk!

For all the mockery and teasing the Jersey Shore cast might’ve gotten over the years, it’s hard to look at that Manhattan apartment and mock him now. I’m sure many people would fight with Angelina Pivarnick for a place half as nice as that! Hell, back in the day, JWoww would’ve fought with Pivarnick for free , so maybe Guadagnino is just lucky he landed on the cast of the Jersey Shore way back when.