Jesse Williams Talks Nude Broadway Scene Ahead Of Grey's Anatomy Return And One Change That's Needed
It's a reasonable request.
Grey’s Anatomy fans got some good news in regards to what’s ahead this season, as Jesse Williams announced he will make another appearance on the medical drama during Season 19. But aside from reprising his role as the fan-favorite Jackson Avery, the actor has been making a splash on the Great White Way. While his Broadway debut as Darren Lemming in Take Me Out was met with rave reviews and even a Tony Award nomination, the actor discussed one thing that needs to change in regards to his being naked on stage every night.
Take Me Out is the story of Darren Lemming, a Major League Baseball player who comes out as gay at the height of his career. The actors appear on stage nude, showering in locker room scenes, and Jesse Williams said at Variety’s Business of Broadway breakfast that he’d love for that hot water to make its way through the pipes a little quicker. He joked:
We certainly don't want Jesse Williams to feel short-changed, but instantly warm water coming through the Broadway theater’s plumbing might be a tall order. And probably not in specific terms of shrinkage, but the discomfort that comes with the nudity, especially as it pertains to the male ego, is part of what those scenes are about, with Williams pointing out:
Much fuss was made about Jesse Williams baring it all on stage following his exit from Grey’s Anatomy in 2021, but the number of people checking out his anatomy grew exponentially after a theatergoer illegally recorded footage from one of his performances and leaked it on social media. While the actor refused to let the incident affect his job, the Broadway world denounced the perpetrator’s actions, with Williams’ co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson speaking out about the importance of a safe space for actors to be vulnerable. The Second Stage Theater also increased security measures following the violation.
Especially given what the actor experienced, one can’t really blame him for thinking at least a little about shrinkage. For those unfamiliar with one of George Costanza’s funniest moments on Seinfeld, check out what all the fuss is about:
When Jackson Avery meets up with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on the November 3 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, he will not be accompanied by April Kepner (Sarah Drew), after Japril revealed they’d gotten back together during a guest appearance on the ABC hit’s Season 18 finale. However, with Drew and Jesse Williams both expressing interest in a spinoff for their characters, there’s always hope. Grey’s airs at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC. Check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what premieres are coming soon.
