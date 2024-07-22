'You Are A F-----g Rockstar': Jessica Simpson Goes Gaga Over Sister Ashlee Simpson's First Solo Concert In Years

Nostalgia has been a powerful force in the entertainment industry for years now, with plenty of millennials wanting to return to the simpler time of their childhood. Well, that demographic of people better buckle up, as singer/reality TV icon Ashlee Simpson recently did her first solo concert in years. And big sis/ pop star Jessica Simpson is going gaga over it, posting "you are a fucking rockstar." Alexa, play "Pieces of Me."

The Ashlee Simpson Show debuted on MTV in 2004, and followed as Ashlee attempted to make a music career separate from her famous sister's pop star status. While the show followed her life like Simpson's infamous SNL performance, she did end up having a few hit singles including "La La." Ashlee celebrated the 20 year anniversary of her album Autobiography by doing a concert, and Jessica took to Instagram to celebrate her sister. Check out the post and clips below:

How cute is that? While both Ashlee and Jessica Simpson have stepped away from music in recent years, they've still got some iconic songs shared between the two of them.

Jessica Simpson shared her post about Ashlee to her whopping 6.3 followers on Instagram, and it's quickly going viral online. There are a clips of her younger sister performing some of her iconic songs, including that big single "Pieces of Me." The caption is a sweet testament to their bond as siblings, part of which reads:

I woke up this mornin’ cryin’ like a fan girl nerd sister watchin’ this from last night!!! You are a fuckin’ rockstar Ash! You looked, sounded, and moved like you never missed a day on stage. It was simply EPIC! What a beautiful moment with all of your back up singers (the entire crowd)…CHILLS…You were born for this! Make a record asap! Let’s tour together and take the kids!

Could the younger Simpson sister end up recording a new album decades after her original was released? While this might not have been on anyone's 2024 bingo card, the strong fan reaction to Ashlee's recent concert gig might be telling that there's an audience for her. Or alternatively, she could do a tour for "Autobiography" without having to actually record any new music.

As previously mentioned, the power of nostalgia can be seen across multiple industries, including music. Madonna's Celebration Tour went through the various eras of her long career, while '90s and early aughts artists like S Club 7 recently did a reunion tour to great success. Tons of folks tuned into Ashlee Simpson's reality show during its two seasons on the air, and smart money says those fans would be down to see her live as adults.

It's been over a decade since Jessica Simpson's last onscreen role, and there are also fans who want to see her return to the screen, either in a movie or a new reality show.