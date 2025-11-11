New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (November 10 -16)

November is in full swing. And while that means the spooky season is truly over for another year, likely disappointing many, we’re shifting right into the winter holiday season. This week will see some of the first new Christmas movies coming to streaming, as well as other family content, including the return of one of the most important kids shows ever made.

(Image credit: Sesame Street)

Sesame Street - November 10 (Netflix)

Since 1969, no television show may have been quite as important to America’s youth as Sesame Street. The educational show has taught kids letters, numbers, and so much more for decades. A great deal has changed about the show over the years, but its importance has never wavered. Following a few years on HBO Max, you’ll now need a Netflix subscription to catch the newest season.

(Image credit: David Bukach)

If you’ve got a Prime Video subscription, it’s a safe bet you’re a fan of Reacher. If you’re a fan of Reacher, it’s a safe bet you’re waiting for the upcoming fourth season, and for the spinoff Neagley. While those are still a ways off, there will be a potential stopgap in Playdate. This action comedy pairs Reacher star Alan Ritchson with Kevin James for a film that certainly won’t be as serious as what fans are used to, but looks to still have plenty of action.

(Image credit: Disney/John Medland)

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie - November 14 (Disney+)

The Jonas Brothers were essentially born at Disney, and much like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez before them, it’s time for these Disney Kids to come home. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is the first holiday movie to drop for your Disney+ subscription, and it sees the three musical brothers perform a concert in England and then try to make it home in time for Christmas, a task that will not be as easy as they thought.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In Your Dreams - November 14 (Netflix)

Over the last several years, Netflix has made itself a force in animation thanks to amazing projects like Wallace and Gromit, Ultraman: Rising, and, of course, the recent smash hit Kpop Demon Hunters. If there’s a Netflix project that may be in line for an upcoming Academy Award nomination, however, it may be In Your Dreams. The film sees two kids and their dream playmate travel through the dream world in an attempt to save their family.

(Image credit: A24)

Eddington - November 14 (HBO Max)

A new movie by Ari Aster is always a film worth checking out. While not all of them are a hit with all audiences, they always give you something to talk about. Eddington, available with your HBO Max subscription, takes on two hot-button issues, politics and the global pandemic, and throws them together. Needless to say, the drama and the stress will likely be at an all-time high.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Landman, Season 2 - November 16 (Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan can seemingly do no wrong on television, making him one of the most in-demand creators working in entertainment today. Landman with Billy Bob Thornton is one of his latest hits. Fans will need a Paramount+ subscription to watch the second season unfold.

With everything from Dracula to the Fantastic Four: First Steps already streaming this month, and everything from the final season of Stranger Things to The Beatles Anthology yet to come. It’s already going to be a great month on all your favorite streaming platforms.