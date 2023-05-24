Joe Jonas Dropped An F-Bomb And Admitted He Cried At A Fleetwood Mac Concert After Losing The Voice Gig To His Brother

The Jonas Brothers have officially been back together again for a little while now and, during this period in their careers, they've been sharing even more insight into their bond. One topic of discussion that's been touched on is how competitive they can be with one another. It’s no secret that the trio have been able to branch off and do their own things at certain points. And for a certain sibling, one of those side ventures was a coaching stint on The Voice. Nick Jonas was on the NBC singing competition for Seasons 18 and 20 but, apparently, Joe Jonas also was up for the gig. And as Joe recently explained, after he didn't get it, he cried and dropped an f-bomb while at a Fleetwood Mac concert.

The siblings were guests on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, where they opened up about their careers and families. At one point, Nick and Joe Jonas spoke about how they were both auditioned for the same role in Wicked, which then led to Joe admitting that he was at a Fleetwood Mac concert when he heard that he lost The Voice coaching job to his own brother. And if that weren't enough, the news hit him while the band was playing one of its most emotional songs:

I remember, and I don’t even know if you know this, so more tea has been spilled. And it was at the most picturesque setting; I was at a Fleetwood Mac show at MSG, and as they’re playing 'Landslide,' I found out that he was going to get to be a judge on The Voice and I was so jealous, I cried my eyes out. Insert quote here

The DNCE frontman clearly wanted the job, so you can understand why the news would've been hard for him. I can't even imagine learning such a thing during “Landslide” of all songs. Despite that, it should be pointed out that Joe Jonas was actually a coach on The Voice Australia during Season 7 back in 2018 -- a full two years before his brother landed the gig for Season 18 of the the U.S. version. Though he also coveted the other spot, it sounds like Joe was indeed happy for Nick after he landed the position:

But it was 'Landslide,' and it was bittersweet, of course, because I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed because I wanted that fucking gig!

Luckily, neither he nor brother Kevin Jonas were left out completely, though. The two actually served as advisors for the Battle rounds during Nick’s first season on the series, so while Joe wasn’t able to be an actual coach. It may not have been the full-time gig Joe was looking for, but that's not a bad consolation prize, I'd say.

The coaches have been locked down for Season 24 of The Voice, so Joe Jonas won’t get the chance to participate this time around either. Of course, the show could be on for quite some time, so there's always the possibility that he lands a coaching position at some point in the future. He already knows how it all works, thanks to his time on the show's international counterpart. So I don't see why he wouldn't at least receive some light consideration. Here's hoping that he gets a chance. Now, I need to go listen to Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" for myself.

But first, know that Season 24 of The Voice will likely debut as part of the 2023 TV schedule in the fall. With Blake Shelton officially exiting, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan are stepping back in, and country superstar Reba McEntire is making her debut as coach. We'll have to wait and see if there's hope for Joe Jonas down the line.