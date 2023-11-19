Joe Jonas Had A Big Week With A Simu Liu Musical Collaboration And A New Tattoo Seemingly Nodding At His Divorce
The singer has been busy as of late.
Joe Jonas has been making headlines as of late due to his (once rumored) divorce from Sophie Turner. Reports that have surfaced over the past few months suggest that the two have had their fair share of ups and downs from a legal standpoint. Amid the proceedings, Jonas has continued to engross himself in his professional endeavors. The veteran frontman most recently had a big week, as it was confirmed that he collaborated with actor Simu Liu on a new song. Not only that, but he also revealed a new tattoo that seems to nod at his domestic situation.
What’s Going On With Joe Jonas And Simu Liu’s New Song?
Simu Liu may be known for his work in massive movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Barbie, but the man also has a serious set of pipes on him. He showed off a bit of his talents while interviewing Mandy Moore on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year (as you can see in this YouTube clip) as well as in Greta Gerwig’s aforementioned Mattel adaptation. He’s also dropped a few singles in the past and just marked the release of his new EP, Anxious-Avoidant. While posting about the compilation on Instagram, he revealed that one of the tracks – “Break My Heart” – was co-written by the Jonas Brothers icon. Liu described that song and the three others accordingly:
The star certainly does seem to be using his music to express some feelings that he’s been holding inside. And given Joe Jonas’ experience, he’s a solid pick for a co-songwriter. You can listen to the song for yourself down below:
The “Cake by the Ocean” singer has indeed been a little busy it seems. Aside from this, he’s also been touring with his band, which has also led to some notable moments. He even officiated a bandmate’s wedding during one particular show. Still, his divorce remains a topic of discussion, and people are talking even more after they spotted a tattoo he has.
Why Do Fans Think The Tattoo References The Split From Sophie Turner?
The Jonas Brothers recently put on a performance in Alberta, Canada, which is going viral – but not simply due to the songs performed. A TikTok video posted by a user named briannabaustad (as well as an X post from @joes_thighs) revealed some fresh ink on Joe. One of his new markings is a chest tattoo of his two daughters’ birthdays. Though it’s the tat on the star’s arm that’s really garnering attention. It’s apparently a quote from poet William Stafford, which reads “I have woven a parachute out of everything broken.” You can check it out in the clip below:
@briannabaustad ♬ original sound - bri
While one can’t say for sure whether the musician got that body art in response to the dissolution of his marriage, it is interesting that he got such a specific quote amid the controversy. There have also been other occasions on which Joe Jonas seemed to nod at the divorce. During a concert months ago, he addressed attendees, saying that “if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it.” And another reference seemed to surface in an Instagram post Jonas shared, which featured a message about being in “the right place at the right time doing the right thing.”
Both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke their silence on the divorce through a joint statement and haven’t explicitly talked about it in public since then. After some disputes and an eight-hour mediation session, the two agreed to a temporary joint custody agreement for their kids, Willa and Delphine. It remains to be seen just when they’ll fully resolve their differences but, for right now, it seems Jonas is keeping busy with work.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Erik Swann
By Mick Joest
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Megan Behnke