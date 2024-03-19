After Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Reached A Temporary Custody Agreement For Their Kids Months Ago, Where Do Things Stand With Their Divorce?

It was reported in the fall of 2023 that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were allegedly divorcing and, shortly after, the couple broke their silence on the split , confirming the news to be true. Since then, additional reports have offered alleged details on how the legal proceedings have been going. Sources claimed that 28-year-old Turner and 34-year-old Jonas’ case was becoming somewhat contentious, though they eventually managed to reach a temporary custody agreement for their two kids. Now, months later, some may be wondering where they stand with the dissolution of their marriage, and there’s been an update on that front.

Sophie Turner’s legal team apparently just made a significant move when it comes to her split from the Jonas Brothers veteran. People obtained legal documents that show that Turner’s camp has formally asked a judge to “reactivate” her divorce case. Said docs were reportedly filed in Miami-Dade County, Florida, this past Monday. As for the reason for the request, the papers read that “the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated.”

The temporary custody agreement for the couple’s daughters – Willa (3) and Delphine (20 months) – was reached in October 2023. Said interim order was reportedly reached after much mediation, including a meeting in which the couple spent eight hours in a room hashing out their differences. The deal was meant to be in effect through January 2024 and, during that period, the girls would spend time with their parents in the U.S. and U.K. for allotted stretches of time. It’s currently unclear as to how the proceedings have been handled from the reported Jan. end date up until now.

Per reports, Joe Jonas filed, in Florida, to end his marriage to the X-Men star, who he tied the knot with in 2019. Insiders subsequently alleged that his decision to split from his partner was “not easy” for him . They also claimed that Jonas supposedly wanted to split due to stark differences in their lifestyles.

More on Sophie Turner (Image credit: HBO) Following Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Divorce, She Shared A Sweet Life Update And Her Goal For 2024

The case became a bit more complex in late September, as Sophie Turner sued Jonas for wrongful retention of their kids. The English actress specifically accused him of withholding their daughters’ passports. The singer’s rep eventually responded to Turner’s filing and, among the sentiments shared, they claimed the Game of Thrones alum was only making “abduction” claims to get the case moved to the U.S.

The couple haven’t said much publicly about their divorce since making their initial joint statement. Joe Jonas did nod at the rumors during a concert, as he told fans that “if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it.” Sophie Turner, meanwhile, has reportedly found comfort with her friends, including Taylor Swift, who housed her at her New York apartment and treated her to some spaghetti dinners . Turner is now reportedly in a relationship with Peregrine Pearson – the heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray. (It sounds like something out of Bridgerton .) Jonas has also been romantically linked to model Stormi Bree.

As of this writing, the “See No More” singer’s representatives have yet to comment on the reactivation of his divorce case. With that, it remains to be seen what exactly the estranged couple’s next steps in this process will be.