John Cena Posted A Picture Of Taylor Swift Online, And It Devolved Into A Debate About Her And Kanye West

Taylor Swift is a pop icon, and is at the top of her game. Many stars have attended her Eras Tour and expressed their love and support for the “Love Story” singer. It seems like John Cena is also a certified Swiftie, as the former wrestler recently posted a picture of Swift performing on his social media. While many headed to the comments to express their mutual love for the Grammy winner, the comments section quickly turned into yet another Kanye West vs Taylor Swift debate.

In a recent Instagram picture, Cena posted the Midnights artist performing her heart out on the Eras Tour. She is pictured in a yellow dress, smiling and singing one of her many hit songs. Cena chose not to caption the picture, allowing it to speak for herself. While many fans commented about how much they love Swift as well and her new album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the discourse quickly turned to Kanye West, as many of the rapper's fans were annoyed by the Swift shout out. Some of the comments read:

@Nyx_ant: Kanye>>>>>>>>>>>Taylor

@albionhehe: Ye made her famous

@eskozac: Kanye better

@L_u_c_a_s_7: kanye made that bih famouuuss

Swifties were swift (pun intended) to defend their favorite pop princess from the Ye- related hate. They praised Cena for the post, retorting the hate she was receiving in the comment section. You can see some of the comments from her fans below:

@Zellovestay: Taylor made herself famous. I just wanted to clarify it.

@Chipsahoyladies: Kanye wishes he had her fame

@Kj2pas: You Can’t See Me >>>> I Can See You (TS)

@Ksgmylifemani: Kanye fans crying in comment section😂😂😂😂😂😂 Haters gonna hate hate hate but MOTHER GONNA ROCK ROCK ROCK 😍😍

How the comments divulged into a Kanye vs Taylor debate is confusing, as Cena is not commenting on the age old debate in his post. Maybe the Blockers star just has a lot of common fans with the "Heartless" singer who dislike Swift as a result of their past feud. However, the overwhelming fan support for Swift quickly overshadowed the spattering of West-related commentary.

For some context, Swift and West’s feud started when the Graduation artist interrupted the “You Belong With Me” singer when she accepted an award at the VMAs, to say that Beyoncé was more deserving. The two have had an combative relationship with culminated in an edited phone call posted by Kim Kardashian in 2016, which offered a misrepresentative exchange between the two singers where Swift seemed to give her blessing on a line in the song “Famous” where Ye takes credit for her fame. The recording was proven to be doctored, however this came out after Swift was heavily bullied online, and released an album called Reputation, which references the drama with Kardashian and West.

While both artists have moved on, and no longer have interactions with each other, their fans continue to battle it out on social media, and I guess this time, John Cena’s Instagram comment section was the battleground they had chosen. While the Peacemaker star has yet to respond to any of the comments under his post, many feel that the photo itself makes his perspective known.

You can catch John Cena in Peacemaker, which is streaming now with a Max subscription. The Trainwreck actor is also a part of the all-star cast in the Barbie film, which is one of the much anticipated films of the summer and hits theaters on July 21st.