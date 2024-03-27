John Legend Just Revealed That Two Of His Former Team Members On The Voice Tied The Knot, And There Are Sweet Photos

Hundreds of artists have graced the stage in front of The Voice coaches , hoping to hone their techniques and crack their way into the music industry. While not all of them have become breakthrough artists, some have apparently found something that’s arguably better. On the March 25 episode of The Voice, John Legend revealed that two of his former team members — John Holiday and Rio Souma — ended up getting married, and it turns out there are some gorgeous photos from their celebration.

The Season 19 contestants came up when John Legend was commenting on two of Chance the Rapper’s artists, Serenity Arce and Bri Fletcher, who had formed a close friendship and were sad at the thought of either contestant being eliminated . The “All of Me” crooner he liked to see these kinds of relationships form on The Voice, noting:

I love when I see artists collaborating together, becoming friends. I even had artists on my team that got married to each other from a few seasons ago, and I love that you all embraced the spirit of what this is, so that was really beautiful. Thank you for that.

The Voice fans, myself included, immediately needed to know which two members of Team Legend had found lasting love amidst their musical journey, and Parade identified them as John Holiday and Rio Souma. Sure enough back in August 2022, Holiday shared several images of their “Celestial Dream” wedding on Instagram , with the grooms looking nothing short of fabulous in their matching white and gold suits. Check out the memories from their big day below:

If you take a trip back to Fall 2020, you might remember that Rio Souma turned three chairs (Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and John Legend) with his version of “Cruisin’” but was ultimately sent home in the Battles.

John Holiday, meanwhile, enticed the same trio of coaches, with John Legend blocking Kelly Clarkson to secure the artist. The Texas native made it all the way to fifth place under the EGOT winner ’s tutelage and left a lasting impression on his coach by dedicating his Top 9 performance of Coldplay’s “The Scientist” to Legend and his family after they lost their unborn son earlier that year.

It’s pretty obvious to viewers of The Voice that the team members form strong bonds with their fellow contestants on the show, and those relationships can last (personally and professionally) long after they leave. It’s great to get updates from the coaches on what past singers might be up to, and except for Blake Shelton’s big farewell episode — in which many Team Blake alumni and all nine of his winners returned for a big group performance — it doesn’t happen nearly enough.

The Voice Season 25 competition is well underway, with the final round of Battles taking place Tuesday, March 26, ahead of the Knockout round. If you're excited to continue watching the singers discover news ways to blow the roof off the place with the help of the superstar coaches, tune in at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and 9 p.m. ET Tuesdays on NBC.