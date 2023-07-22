That Time John Stamos Took Full House Co-Stars Bob Saget And Dave Coulier To A Strip Club And They Humorously Got Called Out

The loving family portrayed on Full House translated to off-screen as John Stamos formed a lifelong friendship with co-stars Bob Saget and Dave Coulier. Although, the trio’s bond was cemented early in the ABC sitcom’s run by a surprising shared experience, as the Big Shots star recalled the time he took his Full House co-stars to a strip club, which led to the trio being humorously called out.

The Fuller House alum recalled the surprising moment while scarfing down some wings on Hot Ones. The story became known after Stamos first suggested the host change the setting to a pool before pivoting to a strip club. The suggestion led to the beloved TV icon spilling about the time he, Saget, and Coulier tried sneaking into an exotic dance club during Full House’s early days. He said:

Me, Saget, and Coulier went to a strip club early on. The show [had] gotten picked up for another season or something. We were working in Culver City, [and I’m like] ‘Let’s go to a strip club.’ Bob was always like ‘I’m too famous.’ I’m like ‘Put a hat on then.’ I’m like I know the guys there, I’ll take care of it.’ Bob’s got a hat, and we got there. We just go in the back. [Then, the DJ announces] ‘And coming in here live are the boys from Full House. Uncle Jesse, Joey, and Danny give them a big round [of applause].

Unfortunately, the trio’s cover got blown. They just wanted to be regular strip club patrons, not the father figures from a family comedy. Saget’s earlier trepidation was called for in retrospect. The moment would’ve been less embarrassing if the co-stars were known from a raunchy buddy comedy or a gritty drama.

However, Bob Saget was seen as one of America’s top sitcom dads while John Stamos and Dave Coulier were the lovable live-in uncles. While the time was fuzzy, the strip club excursion might’ve taken place after Season 1. Going incognito would’ve worked before the sitcom aired, but, after the show became a hit, they were too recognizable to sneak into a club.

The strip club trip sounded vastly different from the final day Stamos spent with Saget at Disneyland before the stand-up comedian's death. Like fans and his Full House co-stars, the ER alum has continued celebrating the late comedian’s legacy. His heartfelt and slightly raunchy eulogy was a testament to the duo’s decades-long friendship, which was difficult in the early days. The TV icon and his co-stars even showed Bob Saget love as they celebrated the ABC sitcom’s 35th anniversary.

Despite Saget's absence, John Stamos and Dave Coulier have kept the friendship going. The two actors have reunited at many conventions and fan meetings since Saget’s passing. They even teamed up for a fun dance video ahead of Coulier’s rewatch podcast Full House Rewind launching. So, the trio’s lifelong bond continues to live on.

If you want to relive the bond between John Stamos, Bob Saget, and Dave Coulier, just get a Max subscription to watch every season of Full House. Following the wholesome nostalgia trip, stream Fuller House through a Netflix subscription for more Danny-Jesse-Joey fun.