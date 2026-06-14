Jon Hamm’s Been Nominated 15 Times At The Emmys. The Confusing Rule Behind His Disqualification This Year

Apparently, Jon Hamm is going to be missing out on recognition from the Emmys. That's because the actor, who's been nominated for 15 Emmy awards of the course of his career, could potentially be completely shut out at the awards show this year due to an error by Apple TV. Hamm was submitted this year for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, though it turns out he is actually disqualified from competing in that category this year and therefore, will not be recognized for his performance in Season 4 of The Morning Show. Let's talk out the specifics of this, shall we?

Per reporting from Variety, in 2025, the Emmy committee passed a rule that prevents actors that were previously nominated in lead and supporting categories from competing as a guest performer. Hamm had already been nominated for his work in previous seasons of The Morning Show in the Supporting Actor category, therefore he would not be able to be nominated as a guest performer. This is despite the fact that Hamm only made a short appearance as Paul Marks on the drama series this past season.

(Image credit: AppleTV+)

It is important to note that this rule only comes into play if an actor has already been nominated for an Emmy for the same show. This is why Bryan Cranston was able to win guest performer last year for his hilarious performance in The Studio, despite being nominated and winning the lead actor prize previously for Breaking Bad. The rule also notably allows an actor to be nominated for the same show if they are playing a different character or role. With that, SNL alumni who were nominated for their work as cast members can still be recognized as guest actors if the SNL star returns to the late night show as a host

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The whole situation is mighty confusing, so I can understand how Apple would make the mistake of submitting John Hamm for his Morning Show work. Unfortunately, because of the clerical error, Hamm was completely thrown out for his work on the show and can’t be resubmitted for supporting actor to abide by the new Emmy rule. Personally, I think complete disqualification for an error seems a bit silly, but rules are rules.

The good news is this doesn’t mean that Hamm will be shut out from the Emmys all together. He was all over the 2026 TV schedule, and can still be nominated for another Apple show, Your Friends & Neighbors, in which he plays full-time financier and part-time thief Andrew Cooper. Hamm could also be honored for his voice-over performance in the animated show Grimsburg.

All that to say Hamm could still easily add two more nominations to his whooping 15 so far. Hamm also has only one once for his performance in Mad Men, so I’m personally rooting for another win this time around, even if it can’t be for Morning Show.

You can check out Jon Hamm’s performance in this past season of The Morning Show and Your Friends & Neighbors now with an Apple TV subscription. Fans can also revisit his previous Emmy winning performance in Mad Men, which is currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription.