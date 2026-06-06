I Had To Ask Jon Hamm What Item Was Most Fun To Steal On His 'Ocean's 14'-esque Caper Your Friends & Neighbors

Your Friends & Neighbors returned for Season 2 on the 2026 TV schedule , and that means we got a whole new batch of episodes that show Jon Hamm’s Coop stealing more luxury and lavish items. Now, as I’ve been watching this show with an Apple TV subscription , I’ve been fascinated by the things Coop decides to take. So, I asked Hamm which items were his favorite to steal in an Ocean’s Eleven kind of way; meanwhile, the showrunner told me how they pick those things.

Jon Hamm Told Me His Favorite Thing To Steal In Your Friends & Neighbors

In Your Friends & Neighbors, we see Coop act like he’s in a great heist movie as he steals everything from watches and paintings to purses, wine and even cash. Season 2 is no different, as Hamm’s character continues his escapades throughout his neighborhood. So, with all that in mind, I asked the Mad Men actor which object he liked stealing the most, and he said:

Probably the artwork. That, to me, was the most fun kind of taking it out of its frame, and putting it back, and all that stuff. Just the actual mechanics of it were the most fun.

I totally see what he’s saying. Artwork is a totally different beast, seeing as it can be bigger than other things Coop steals, and it’s housed differently. It’s not in a display case or a drawer, either; it’s framed and on a wall. Therefore, taking it requires different “mechanics,” as Hamm put it.

Now, while that’s his favorite item to steal, the Landman actor also told me his favorite kind of situation Coop can find himself in mid-heist:

But then I also like the times when I kind of get caught, those are fun to kind of – that's when it becomes kind of a caper and a scene out of Ocean’s 14 or whatever they're up to now.

When it comes to this great Apple TV show , I’m also here for the close calls. It’s fun to see Coop panic while he’s stealing something, and it allows us to understand the risk involved with his thievery. Along with all that, as Hamm put it, these moments also help Your Friends & Neighbors have “the right balance of fun and whimsy” while it also helps it maintain some “sexiness and darkness.”

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To keep up with Your Friends & Neighbors, you'll need an Apple TV subscription. Plans start at $12.99 per month, and they'll give you acess to shows like this one as well as other hits, like Shrinking and Ted Lasso.

Your Friends & Neighbors’ Creator Told Me How They Pick What Coop Steals

Along with finding out which items are the best to steal, I also wanted to know how they pick Coop’s targets. So, while interviewing Your Friends & Neighbors’ creator and showrunner, Jonathan Tropper, I asked how they choose the things Jon Hamm’s character takes. In response, he said:

It’s a process, and we do that in the writers' room, and everyone comes in with suggestions and thoughts. We've all had our share of learning about absurdly expensive things that shouldn't be expensive. And then, you know, it's a group effort. It's certainly not all me.

Tropper made sure to emphasize that they always want Coop to steal new and absurd things. Not only does it make the streaming show more entertaining, but it helps hammer the point of it home, too, as the showrunner explained:

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We just don't want to keep stealing watches and jewelry. Like, to me, there's something much more fascinating about assigned value, because this whole community is built on assigned value, and it's just figuring out what are some preposterous but true assigned value situations.

With every item Coop steals, I become aware of how absurdly rich this community is. It also helps me realize what they value and prioritize in life. So, while this thievery is a fun element of the series, it’s also very telling, as it reveals a lot about the cast of characters surrounding Jon Hamm’s leading man.

Now, you better believe I’ll be paying close attention to the things Coop steals in Season 2 after learning all this, and I’ll especially keep an eye out for the paintings, seeing as that’s what Hamm likes to take.