I Had To Ask Jon Hamm What Item Was Most Fun To Steal On His 'Ocean's 14'-esque Caper Your Friends & Neighbors
I love a heist.
Your Friends & Neighbors returned for Season 2 on the 2026 TV schedule, and that means we got a whole new batch of episodes that show Jon Hamm’s Coop stealing more luxury and lavish items. Now, as I’ve been watching this show with an Apple TV subscription, I’ve been fascinated by the things Coop decides to take. So, I asked Hamm which items were his favorite to steal in an Ocean’s Eleven kind of way; meanwhile, the showrunner told me how they pick those things.
Jon Hamm Told Me His Favorite Thing To Steal In Your Friends & Neighbors
In Your Friends & Neighbors, we see Coop act like he’s in a great heist movie as he steals everything from watches and paintings to purses, wine and even cash. Season 2 is no different, as Hamm’s character continues his escapades throughout his neighborhood. So, with all that in mind, I asked the Mad Men actor which object he liked stealing the most, and he said:
I totally see what he’s saying. Artwork is a totally different beast, seeing as it can be bigger than other things Coop steals, and it’s housed differently. It’s not in a display case or a drawer, either; it’s framed and on a wall. Therefore, taking it requires different “mechanics,” as Hamm put it.
Now, while that’s his favorite item to steal, the Landman actor also told me his favorite kind of situation Coop can find himself in mid-heist:
When it comes to this great Apple TV show, I’m also here for the close calls. It’s fun to see Coop panic while he’s stealing something, and it allows us to understand the risk involved with his thievery. Along with all that, as Hamm put it, these moments also help Your Friends & Neighbors have “the right balance of fun and whimsy” while it also helps it maintain some “sexiness and darkness.”
Apple TV: 7-Day Free Trial
To keep up with Your Friends & Neighbors, you'll need an Apple TV subscription. Plans start at $12.99 per month, and they'll give you acess to shows like this one as well as other hits, like Shrinking and Ted Lasso.
Your Friends & Neighbors’ Creator Told Me How They Pick What Coop Steals
Along with finding out which items are the best to steal, I also wanted to know how they pick Coop’s targets. So, while interviewing Your Friends & Neighbors’ creator and showrunner, Jonathan Tropper, I asked how they choose the things Jon Hamm’s character takes. In response, he said:
Tropper made sure to emphasize that they always want Coop to steal new and absurd things. Not only does it make the streaming show more entertaining, but it helps hammer the point of it home, too, as the showrunner explained:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
With every item Coop steals, I become aware of how absurdly rich this community is. It also helps me realize what they value and prioritize in life. So, while this thievery is a fun element of the series, it’s also very telling, as it reveals a lot about the cast of characters surrounding Jon Hamm’s leading man.
Now, you better believe I’ll be paying close attention to the things Coop steals in Season 2 after learning all this, and I’ll especially keep an eye out for the paintings, seeing as that’s what Hamm likes to take.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.