As Joy Behar Is Missing From The View Yet Again, Whoopi Goldberg Offers Explanation

The View Season 29 is airing amid the 2025 TV schedule, with the panel of co-hosts continuing to discuss politics, pop culture and more. As of late, though, the long-running daytime TV program has been without one of its key personalities. The pundit in question is Joy Behar, who’s missed a few tapings as of late, and no official reason was given right away. Now, thanks to Behar’s colleague, Whoopi Goldberg, we now know why she’s been absent from recent tapings.

Joy Behar (83) is reportedly off on Mondays, so she was not present for the November 10 edition of The View. However, she was also notably not present for the Tuesday, November 11 taping, with Whoopi Goldberg telling the live studio audience that she’d hopefully return for the Wednesday broadcast. That ultimately didn’t come to pass and, during the taping of the November 12 episode, Goldberg revealed on air (via Entertainment Weekly) that Behar’s return to the show had been hampered by an injury:

Now, Joy is out because she hurt her foot and, hopefully, she’ll be back here tomorrow.

Behar joined The View upon its debut on ABC in 1997, joining the likes of other hosts like Barbara Walters and Star Jones. Ultimately, Behar exited the series in 2013 amid Season 13 but continued to guest host over the next several years. She eventually returned as a full-time panelist in 2015 and has since held that position. Over the years, Behar has occasionally missed tapings for one reason or another like most hosts.

The past year has seen Joy Behar make headlines for several reasons and, more recently, she threw shade at new Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul for having multiple baby daddies. Behar has also been reflective this year, sharing thoughts on former co-stars she didn’t think were all that nice. However, Behar also discussed the “sisterhood” that exists among the hosts of the show, saying that if someone criticizes a colleague, she’ll defend them like family.

Although Behar and Whoopi Goldberg are both major fixtures on The View, it was rumored earlier this year that the two could end up fired. Behar herself clapped back at the speculation, saying that there was no validity to it. On top of that, Behar was also blunt when addressing those who put stock in such rumors, as she said, “How stupid are people that they believe this?”

Considering the clarification for Joy Behar’s latest absence came directly from Whoopi Goldberg, though, viewers should believe what they’re hearing in this case. It, of course, remains to be seen if Behar will indeed return to the air before the week of November 10 is over. The show aside, though, let’s hope Behar has a relatively speedy recovery from that foot injury.

The View airs weekdays at 11 p.m. ET on ABC, and episodes are also available to stream with a Hulu subscription.