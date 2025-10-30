After Elaine Hendrix’s Scary Injury Caused Her To Miss An Episode Of Dancing With The Stars, She Shared A Health Update

Dancing With The Stars said goodbye to Jan Ravnik and Jennifer Affleck on "Halloween Night," but spared injured dancer and actress, Elaine Hendrix. As they waited to learn this news, her partner, Alan Bersten, stood out on stage alone, hoping they would get another week to compete on the 2025 TV schedule, and their wish came true. Now, The Parent Trap actress has shared an update about her health.

Hendrix had to go to the hospital after feeling pain in her ribs during rehearsals ahead of this week's DWTS taping, but it was disclosed to the audience that she could advance to next week with their votes. The judges used a previous rehearsal video to score her, and it was enough for her to move forward.

The day after the telecast, the actress took a chance to speak to fans in a TikTok video she posted with partner Alan Bersten. She explained her timeline between now and when DWTS fans will see her on ABC or with their Disney+ subscription again, saying:

I'm doing OK. I'm up and about. I'm tender, I am sore, but I am starting pain management today. I'm not dancing today, I'm not dancing tomorrow, but I will be back at it Friday...I'm just getting ready to be in that ballroom next Tuesday.

Elaine Hendrix wants to get physically right before working on her routine, but it will put her a few steps behind her fellow competitors. The short turnaround time could lead to a sloppier performance on Tuesday, though it's also possible she doesn't need the extra practice this deep into the season.

At the end of the day, Dancing With The Stars is a popularity contest, so Hendrix could float along another week with the help of viewers at home. That said, the only person lower than her on the leader board is actor Andy Richter, and he managed to survive yet again, possibly thanks to it being his birthday. There does seem to be debate among fans whether he still belongs in the competition, but so far, more people lean towards yes than no.

Part of his continued popularity, I would speculate, is due to the entertaining TikTok videos he regularly posts with partner Emma Slater. It may be a strategy Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten want to lean into with their limited practice time, and this video updating everyone on her health was a good start:

Dancing With The Stars will roll into "Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Night," with Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten hoping to perform a Viennese Waltz to Dionne Warwick's "What The World Needs Now Is Love." It could prove difficult to pull off with Hendrix's ribs, as the dance requires constant footwork and turning to accomplish. However, she seems determined to put on the best show she can.

The good news is that the actress, who recently had a cameo in Freakier Friday, seems to have a lot of support from Dancing With The Stars fans. I wouldn't be surprised if she and her partner have a big bounce back in her return week, assuming she doesn't have any more setbacks with her injury. Let's keep those fingers crossed she can at least be master of her own destiny in the coming week, and have a chance to fight to stay in the competition.

Dancing With The Stars continues on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to rock out with my phone out and vote for my favorite remaining teams, and I hope everyone else reading will do the same.