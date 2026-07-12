50 Cent Trolling Diddy The Last Several Months Paid Off In A Big Way

Sean “Diddy” Combs has had his share of critics as he’s faced legal issues throughout the past several years. However, it could be argued that the person who’s publicly chastised him the most is fellow rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. During Combs’ trial last summer, Jackson trolled him and continued to do so after he received a mixed verdict and was incarcerated. 50 Cent took that criticism to the next level when he produced a documentary about his rival’s issues, and that now seems to have paid off in a big way.

December 2025 marked the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part docuseries directed by Alexandria Stapleton. The show centers around Combs’ meteoric rise within the industry and the legal problems that have plagued him in recent years. Fiddy served as a producer on the show, and it’s now amongst the 2026 Emmy nominees. The production specifically landed three nominations, and they’re laid out below:

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Reckoning proved to be quite popular amongst Netflix subscription holders when it dropped, and it even managed to surpass Stranger Things on the platform’s Top 10 rankings in the U.S. Aside from that, critics also praised the show, citing its interviews – with subjects like Aubrey O’Day, Kirk Burrowes and Joi Dickerson-Neal – and Stapleton’s direction. Jackson seems to be quite proud of the accomplishment, as he took to X to share the following message:

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Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too. 😂 3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work.

Despite the praise and awards nominations, the Diddy doc has also drawn the ire of the rapper himself. The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper called out Netflix, Fiddy and co. over the doc and accused the creative team of using “stolen footage” to produce it. Additionally, Combs’ mother, Janice, also laid into the docuseries and refuted claims in the show regarding her supposed parenting methods. It was also reported that Sean was considering filing suit on the grounds of the doc but, as of this writing, that still hasn’t happened.

(Image credit: Diddy)

Sean Combs also specifically took issue with 50 Cent for being involved with the documentary, given their history. Fiddy has been called “petty” for making the doc and for regularly critiquing Combs, but he seems to accept that. While previously discussing his rationale for making the doc, Jackson explained that he wanted to convey that not every member of the rap community condones Combs’ reported offenses. Also, the G-Unit alum has spoken highly of his working relationship with Stapleton.