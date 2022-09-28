Kanye West Signs His Sixth Lawyer In Ongoing Kim Kardashian Divorce

Amid combative divorce proceedings with ex Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has moved forward with hiring his sixth divorce lawyer. This comes after West’s previous lawyer, Samantha Spector, stepped away from the case, citing an “irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” West seems to have trouble hanging onto legal representation, which is preventing the divorce from being settled. However, the rapper seemingly hired heavy-hitters, so this may be a sign that the former couple is a step closer to finalizing their uncoupling.

According to TMZ, West hired Robert Stephan Cohen, of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP, to represent him in the ongoing legal proceeding with Kardashian. Cohen also represented Melinda Gates in her multi-billion dollar divorce with tech billionaire Bill Gates. Cohen is based in New York, so in addition, West retained Nicholas A. Salick, of Salick Family Law Group, APLC, to represent him in California.

Kardashian officially filed for divorce from the rapper in February of 2021, in a move to end her 6-year marriage to West. Based on documents Kardashian filed, the couple was declared legally single in December, despite pushback from West. Since 2021, the Famous singer has had a slew of lawyers he has hired and fired over the course of their divorce proceedings, so Cohen and Salick may not stick around for long.

The former couple still has several aspects of their divorce to settle, but a prenuptial agreement is in place to settle the financial aspects of their separation. However, West’s former legal team have previously made motions to throw out the prenup, a move Kardashian claimed was a tactic to stretch out the court proceedings. In addition, the divorce will most likely settle a custody arrangement for their four children, North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3).

During this process, West has taken to social media to express his unhappiness toward the current arrangement between him and the reality star when it comes to their children. He was particularly vocal about his anger toward Kardashian’s relationship with SNL alum Pete Davidson, despite engaging in a short-lived fling with Julia Fox earlier this year. He has also spoken up about not approving of his daughter North’s social media presence, and he accused Kardashian of having him drug-tested. In court documents, Kardashian cited Ye’s social media posts as a source of “emotional distress.”

The two have since seemed to be making an effort to co-parent better, so they can maintain a stable environment for their children. However, West’s use of social media and continued pushback against the divorce in general has led to a rocky path toward separation. Their two-day divorce trial begins on December 14, so we will have to see if the Yeezy mogul holds onto his new legal team through then.

This legal team update is the latest in the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, but most likely is not the last as we move closer to December. I’m sure the reality star will be chronicling her side of the story on this season of The Kardashians, streaming new episodes for Hulu subscribers every Thursday.