Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey Celebrate First Relationship Anniversary With Sweet Posts, And Of Course Both Included Their Baby Girl

It’s fair to say that Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelprhey have an eventful relationship thus far. The two only started dating last year but, between their various public appearances and life milestones, one would think that they’ve been together for years now. Most recently, Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their first child , a baby girl named Matilda. Now, just weeks later, the two A-listers have hit their one-year anniversary, and they celebrated with some sweet social media posts. And of course, their little one appeared in both of them.

The two lovers both took to Instagram to share their affection for each other after their first year together. Kaley Cuoco was the first to celebrate the occasion and did so by sharing two lovely pictures. She opted to mark the milestone with a “how it started vs. how it’s going” sort of message. The first image shows her and her beau during what may or may not have been the earlier portion of their romance. The second is clearly more recent, however, as it features both of them with baby Matilda. Check it out for yourself down below:

Cue all of the “aws” for this tribute, as it’s a very lovely way to commemorate one’s anniversary. It also conveys just how one’s personal situation can change in time. Tom Pelprhey’s post was just as – if not more – adorable, though. He dropped three photos on the social media platform to mark the “best year ever.” The first two feature him and his partner, and the last also includes their child. Take a look:

Kaley Cuoco has had quite the journey when it comes to love. She was married to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and, in 2018, she tied the knot with equestrian Karl Cook. However, in September 2021, the Big Bang Theory alum announced that she and Cook were splitting after three years of marriage . The divorce was eventually finalized in June 2022, just a few months after the actress started seeing her current partner.

Based on the social media posts the two shared after officially going publicly, they seemed smitten with each other. And it was in October 2022 that the Meet Cute star announced that she was expecting a baby and proceeded to go all in on sharing her pregnancy journey . From joking about having “abs for days” to sharing awesome pics from Pelphrey’s show , the star hasn’t held much back. Tom Pelphrey also opened up about the pregnancy , expressing his excitement over the prospect of being a father.

The new parents haven’t shared much on Instagram since their daughter’s birth. In fact, these latest posts mark their first (non-stories) updates on Instagram since the infant entered the world. We may be able to assume that they’ve been fairly busy being parents. On that note, The Flight Attendant actress’ co-star, Rosie Perez, says she’s handling motherhood well .

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s anniversary posts ooze happiness, and one hopes that the two are really enjoying this time in their lives. Here’s to a great first year and hopefully, many more to come, which feature plenty of memories with little Matilda!