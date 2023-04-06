After Birth Of Kaley Cuoco’s First Baby, The Flight Attendant's Rosie Perez Discusses How The Actress Is Handling Motherhood

Kaley Cuoco’s pregnancy journey was a joy to watch, as The Flight Attendant star and her partner Tom Pelphrey dazzled at red-carpet events as a party of three and the actress joked about her pregnant lady abs . But that stage is now over, with the couple of one year introducing daughter Matilda with lots of adorable photos . Cuoco and Pelphrey are no doubt neck-deep in the early days of having an infant in the house, but it’s apparently all coming naturally to the new mom, according to her Flight Attendant co-star Rosie Perez, who spoke about how her friend is adjusting to motherhood.

Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born on March 30, after Kaley Cuoco documented her pregnancy with a cute pregnancy announcement (though she was apparently teasing the news even before that !) all the way through to an extravagant baby shower, complete with a drone show and finally the birth. Rosie Perez confirmed how overjoyed Cuoco is, and she couldn’t be happier for her and Tom Pelphrey, as Perez told People :

She's so happy. The love that you see in her for that child, and for Tommy — you know, cause I knew Tommy before I knew Kaley. And so it's just so wonderful.

Kaley Cuoco certainly appears to be enamored with both her new daughter and the Ozark actor , as The Big Bang Theory alum continues to share adorable photos of their little family on Instagram:

Parents know you’ve got to sneak in sleep wherever you can in those early days, and I’d have to agree with Rosie Perez that it is wonderful to see the joy the parents have in Matilda and each other. The Fearless actress went on to say she’s so happy that her former co-star has found the love she deserves, continuing:

Because Kaley, all she ever wanted [was] for someone to love her and to be her partner, and I truly believe she has found that person. And now that they have a child — is just a testament to their love.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco had a “magical” meet-cute at the Ozark premiere last April, with the actress saying it was “love at first sight.” The Harley Quinn star had been open about her struggles since ending her three-year marriage to Karl Cook , but after just a month with Pelphrey, Cuoco was ready to build a life with him.

Things don’t seem to have cooled down over the past year, and their pregnancy journey was filled with swoon-worthy red-carpet moments and plenty of sweet declarations of their love for each other. Hopefully there’s plenty more of that to come, as well as pics of Matilda. I don’t doubt there will be, because it would be a shame to keep this little bundle of cuteness all to themselves:

