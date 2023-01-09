Kaley Cuoco And Pals Celebrated ‘Baby Girl Pelphrey’ Via Shower Complete With A Full-On Drone Show

Ever since Big Bang Theory vet Kaley Cuoco first went public with her big pregnancy news back in October 2022, she's been keeping her loving fanbase close by for the joyful ride, which obviously also includes significant other Tom Pelphrey. (Though without much horseriding these days .) And with 2023 having fully arrived and taken over, the happy-go-lucky couple celebrated their baby shower in a big and glorious way, with lots of friends and loved ones, a fantastic cake, as well as an on-theme light show comprising hundreds of drones.

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to share tons of photos and posts from the fun-filled evening, with the post below offering a smattering of pics to ogle.

The post drew adoring responses from Cuoco’s Flight Attendant co-stars Zosia Mamet and Michelle Gomez, Wednesday’s Riki Lindhome, Olivia Munn and more. One of those comments came from stylist Brad Goreski, who’d recently shared a video of Cuoco amusingly teasing her pregnancy before she’d shared the news with the world. He also put up a pic (that Cuoco shared) of the A+ cake crafted for the occasion. And while I’m not much of a Giants fan, if there was ever a baked good to justify hopping on a bandwagon, here it is:

But while cakes have been served at baby showers since the dawn of man — cake precedes humanity, no? — the Meet Cute star upped the ante for her celebration by bringing a drone show into the mix, which already feels like a Peak 2023 move happening in just the first two weeks of the year. I can’t knock it, though, since I’m LED-green with envy.

Some definite big stork energy happening in the above shot, and there were a bunch of cool messages and images that filled the sky throughout the drone display, which took place in front of a gorgeous sunset.

It's awesome how a bunch of lights working in tandem can be capable of drawing out a heartwarming "awwww" like that. It's like they could put a screen around them, and tell stories. Oh wait, that's just TV. But seriously, I'm now waiting for a drone baby shower competition series. Netflix? Peacock? Anyone?

Having spent much of 2022 promoting her HBO series The Flight Attendant and reliving some of her Big Bang Theory memories thanks to the tell-all book that was released, Kaley Cuoco will no doubt spend the majority of 2023 in pure mommy mode, with all the bliss and distress that comes part and parcel. Her former co-star Jim Parsons shared some kind words about her impending bundle of joy, and fans will no doubt see more of the TBBT stars’ reactions once she welcomes Baby Girl Pelphrey into the world later this year.