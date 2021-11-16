Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Her Curb Your Enthusiasm Debut Opposite Larry David And Vince Vaughn

Kaley Cuoco has shown a lot of range in her acting career. Many fell in love with Cuoco during her years playing Penny on the CBS hit The Big Bang Theory, but she’s also proven herself as a filthy-mouthed voice actress in Harley Quinn, and a dramatic actress in the HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant, which she also produced. With such diverse interests, it’s hard to know which acting icons Cuoco might aspire to work with in the future, but it turns out her recent stint on Season 11 Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm fulfilled one of her lifelong goals.

Kaley Cuoco made a guest appearance in the fourth episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm's fourth season, dubbed “The Watermelon,” and played Heidi, Larry’s snack-dropping optometrist, as well as the new girlfriend of Freddy Funkhouser (played by Vince Vaughn). After her debut, Cuoco took to Instagram to post some photos of her experience on the show, raving about the chance to get to work with the comedy legends. Check out her post below:

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) A photo posted by on

Episode spoilers follow! In the ep, Kaley Cuoco’s Heidi drew the ire of Larry David (as one does) during his eye exam when she dropped a piece of the polarizing snack Pirate’s Booty on the floor and failed to pick it up. In the hyperbolically cringe way that only Curb Your Enthusiasm can get away with, Larry told Freddy about the Pirate’s Booty faux pas, thus driving a wedge between Freddy and Heidi and culminating in a hilarious physical altercation between the pissed-off optometrist and her patient. The narrative also looped in with Larry's misadventures involving Woody Harrelson, a cow, and a member of the Ku Klux Klan, but that's for another time.

It’s pretty easy to see why this episode would be a bucket list item for Kaley Cuoco or any comedic actress. She got to have a full-blown public tantrum opposite Vince Vaughn, on top of her angst-filled scenes with Larry David. Similar to how some actors join murder-heavy dramas with a goal of experiencing an on-screen death, anybody who lands a role on Curb Your Enthusiasm almost definitely wants to get into a screaming altercation with Larry David. And Cuoco brought the goods.

As well as Larry David and Vince Vaughn, Curb Your Enthusiasm also features comedic greats like J.B. Smoove, Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman, and “The Watermelon” also guest-starred the aforementioned Woody Harrelson. Although Kaley Cuoco’s scenes were only with David and Vaughn, I hope her experience included meeting more of the hilarious cast. Cheryl Hines — who wasn’t featured in that episode but who regularly plays Larry’s ex-wife — even took to the comments of Cuoco’s post to congratulate her with a gracious welcoming to the Curb family.

Larry David, the famed creator of Seinfeld, has written, produced and starred in Curb Your Enthusiasm for 11 seasons over the past 20 years. In an exaggerated, semi-fictional version of himself, David gets into the most awkward, ridiculous and cringeworthy of situations amidst a cast of A-list actors and guest stars. It’s unknown how long David will continue the show, with series co-stars Jeff Garlin and J.B. Smoove both speculating on the matter as we all wait for any news on if there will be a Season 12.

In the meantime though, fans can catch new episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm at 10:30 p.m. ET Sundays on HBO, and all seasons are currently available for streaming on HBO Max. Check out our 2021 TV Schedule to see what’s premiering through the end of the year.